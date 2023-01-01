About Us
About Us
What is Tastemade?
Tastemade is a modern media company that engages a global audience of more than 300 million monthly viewers on all major digital, mobile, and streaming television platforms. We create award-winning video content and original programming in the categories of Food, Travel, and Home & Design that we share with an engaged, passionate, and global community.
Our mission is to delight, engage, & inspire you through real-life storytelling.
We're on a mission to entertain AND inspire this incredible group of people with compelling and useful storytelling that gets them off the couch, gets them to stop scrolling, and to live life... just a little bit better each day.
The “Special Sauce”
With a rapid change in media consumption over recent years, Tastemade recognizes this shift and is positioned to take advantage of this moment in time by delivering premium lifestyle programming to this harder-to-reach audience that has fully embraced social, mobile, and streaming. We are for the curious, the people who want to create change and make the everyday special. We turn viewers into doers.
What is Tastemade's mission?
To delight, engage, and inspire you through real-life storytelling.
Tastemade's Global Studios
Careers
We are a group of passionate food lovers, travelers, and designers working to change the face of media each day.
Tastemade in the News
Tastemade combines rich, authentic story-telling with real data to reach hundreds of millions of viewers each month. Together, we are changing the way the world watches and engages with video.
Our Founders
Our passion for food, travel, and design is at the center of everything we do. We believe people are at their best when they are doing what they love.