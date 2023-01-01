Tastemade Accessibility Statement
Tastemade is committed to digital accessibility, and to conforming to the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.1, Level AA and complying with the Department of Justice's Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Standards for Accessible Design, and other applicable regulations.
To accomplish this, we have partnered with Level Access to administer our accessibility program oversee its governance. Their accessibility program evaluates and audits our digital products on an ongoing basis in accordance with best practices and is supported by a diverse team of accessibility professionals, including users of assistive technologies. The platform, moreover, goes beyond minimum compliance requirements by making an assistive CX technology application available to customers who have trouble typing, gesturing, moving a mouse, or reading. The application is download and it incorporates tools such as mouse and keyboard replacements, voice recognition, speech speech speech enablement, hands-free/touch-free navigation, and more.
We want to hear from you if you encounter any accessibility barriers on our digital properties. Please contact Tastemade at [email protected] and Level Access at [email protected].
To accomplish this, we have partnered with Level Access to administer our accessibility program oversee its governance. Their accessibility program evaluates and audits our digital products on an ongoing basis in accordance with best practices and is supported by a diverse team of accessibility professionals, including users of assistive technologies. The platform, moreover, goes beyond minimum compliance requirements by making an assistive CX technology application available to customers who have trouble typing, gesturing, moving a mouse, or reading. The application is download and it incorporates tools such as mouse and keyboard replacements, voice recognition, speech speech speech enablement, hands-free/touch-free navigation, and more.
We want to hear from you if you encounter any accessibility barriers on our digital properties. Please contact Tastemade at [email protected] and Level Access at [email protected].