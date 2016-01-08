10 BTS Stories From The Couple Behind #FollowMeTo

You may not know Murad and Nataly by name, but you’ve probably seen their images on Instagram and elsewhere. With 3.7 million followers and growing, they are the stunning couple behind #FollowMeTo, traveling the globe while taking photos hand in hand.

Murad took us behind the scenes on ten of his favorite images. Check them out below.

__1. Ma’in, Jordan __

Sure hope that kettle isn’t filled with boiling hot springs water. Photo: @muradosmann / Instagram

Not far from the Jordanian capital of Amman, past the Dead Sea, you’ll find the town of Ma’in hidden in the mountains. Located in a valley separated from civilization by a massif, it’s famous for its unique location and the thermal springs heated by the bowels of the earth.

The water can reach upwards of 60-80 degrees Celsius (140-176 degrees Fahrenheit)! If you want to be alone with your thoughts, this is the best place ever – a place of solitude and strength.

2. San Paul de Vence, France

Picasso’s favorite place could be your favorite place, too. Photo: @muradosmann / Instagram

On the Cote d’Azur, between Nice and Cannes, there is a small, creative town that’s been home to many painters, sculptors, musicians, and other talented people for decades.

I recommend visiting the famed restaurant, La Colombe d’Or. You’ll need to reserve a table in advance, but you’ll be dining amongst originals by Picasso. When he lived here, he paid for dinners with his works – the perfect place for art and inspiration!

3. Varanasi, India

A city angling to become its own final resting place. Photo: @muradosmann / Instagram

In the heart of India, an hour’s flight from Delhi, there is a holy city of Shiva, a city where cremations take place 24 hours a day, and every Hindu dreams of dying. They believe that if you die a natural death in Varanasi, you stop the cycle of rebirth. This is one of the most unique cities on the planet, where there is no time, and everything feels frozen between life and death.

Mark Twain wrote of it, “Varanasi is older than history, older than tradition, older even than a legend, and it looks twice older as all of them put together.”

4. Iguazu Falls, Brazil

::figureCaption One of the most beautiful sights in the world, no matter the country you view it from. Photo: @muradosmann / Instagram

In the south of Brazil, on the border of Argentina, you’ll find Iguazu Falls. Let the Argentines argue that their view is better, but I was in total admiration of the strength and majesty of nature when I laid eyes on these falls. At this moment, I was on the verge of hysteria and delight, unable to hear a single word from my neighbor.

I also recommend taking a rubber boat tour to view its power from within. The tour boats will film the trip, so the unforgettable experience stays with you forever.

5. Los Angeles, California, USA

Taking flight over the city of angels – how appropriate. Photo: @muradosmann / Instagram

This city truly is where dreams come true – a real paradise for creatives, as everyone comes here to fulfill their dream. Even walls of graffiti are masterpieces in LA. If you can, rent a helicopter to see the City of Angels from above - unique shots are guaranteed!

There were no doors in our helicopter, and we didn’t have insurance while taking this shot! Do not repeat it, this was crazy.

6. Raffles Hotel, Singapore

Perhaps a muse for The Grand Budapest Hotel? Photo: @muradosmann / Instagram

Here we took backstage photos in front of the famous Raffles Hotel, which they constructed in an intricate colonial style. Its story is not about how the place makes a man, but how a man makes the place. In the photo is the famous Raffles Hotel doorman, who has worked in this position for years.

7. Maldives

A new travel hotspot—and for good reason. Photo: @muradosmann / Instagram

“Surfing is just like life. You can spend peaceful time on a shore, bathing in the sun, or you can grab a board and plunge into the water to fight with the ocean.”

I first surfed in the Maldives during my honeymoon, and it was unforgettable! By the way, the coolest waves are from April to September. And Nataly loved antigravity yoga.

8. Saint Petersburg, Russia

It truly takes a village city to build a landmark like this. Photo: @muradosmann / Instagram

Nataly is standing on the roof of Vkontakte headquarters, which is a European social network similar to Facebook, and particularly big in Russia. We took a picture of the legendary St. Isaac’s Cathedral, one of the main symbols of the Northern capital.

Designed by French architect Auguste de Montferrand, the cathedral was a project for Russian Emperor Alexander I and was under construction from 1818 to 1858, where it took half a million people to build.

9. Bali, Indonesia

Shortly before trying to strangle poor Nataly. Photo: @muradosmann / Instagram

I remember how difficult it was to take this picture with the snake on Nataly’s shoulders. The snake was very heavy, and there were a lot of people around us. At one point the python began to compress Nataly’s neck. We immediately removed the snake, but, of course, that was some rather nervous shooting.

10. Rome, Italy

If you’re not risking arrest, it’s not art! Photo: @muradosmann / Instagram

We often try to get into some forbidden places. In Milan, we climbed to the lions at the famed Duomo, and the police immediately ran our way. They wanted to fine us, but we apologized, and they let us go.

For more stunning images, check out @muradosmann on Instagram.