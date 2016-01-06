10 Celebrities Who Worked In The Food Service Industry

A fair number of glamorous celebrities who look like they were born in a suit or gown were young and broke once. They worked those same jobs all teenagers, college students and a growing number of adults do to stay afloat and inadvertently have your soul humbled to pieces. Here’re a few former food industry favorites.

1. Nicki Minaj

Would you say her waitressing style was… crabby? Photos: @nickiminaj, @redlobster / Instagram

It sounds like the colorful rapper had as much sass back in the day as she does now. As a teenager, Minaj worked as a waitress at Red Lobster. She was subsequently fired after following a couple who jacked her pen to the parking lot to flip them off.

2. Eva Mendes

She looks great in headwear, we’ll give her that. Photos: @evamendes, @hotdogonastick1 / Instagram

The actress, model, singer, and designer had another title that wasn’t as glamorous when she was young. Mendes was a server at Hot Dog on a Stick as well as an Italian joint called Ciao at a California mall.

She was stoked, recalling to The Wall Street Journal, “I was one of those kids who couldn’t wait to get my work permit. Because at 15 you get your work permit in California, and I couldn’t wait to legally work.”

3. Brad Pitt

I’d bet El Pollo got its best business when Pitt stood out in front. Photos: @bradpittfans, @elpolloloco / Instagram

Before the Hollywood hunk turned into a celebrated actor turned international activist, he was just a dude in a chicken suit. Working at an El Pollo Loco, his first gig in Los Angeles actually, Pitt’s job was to entertain and bring in foot traffic with his costume.

4. Rachel McAdams

It’s true! Photos: @mcdonalds, @i_moonshine / Instagram

Well before she became known as a ‘mean girl’ or for a passionate rainy kiss, the actress did a three-year stint at McDonald’s. And even though she remembers the fast food chain as “a great place to work.” In one interview with Us Weekly McAdams said, “I was not a great employee. I broke the orange juice machine one day.”

She was also a bit slow, explaining, “I had a little bit of an OCD thing with hand washing and just didn’t have time. They were like, 'Hey, the drive-thru’s backing up. Stop washing your hands!’”

5. James Franco

McDonalds is there for everyone, James. Photos: @mcdonalds, @jamesfrancotv / Instagram

The jack-of-all-trades actor has pretty much taken on any and all creative gigs, but he rehearsed his skills while working at McDonald’s when he was younger. Though he only worked beneath the golden arches for three months, the place had a big impact, leading Franco to write an article for The Washington Post titled, “McDonald’s was there for me when no one else was.”

6. Eva Longoria

Still probably the most attractive employee the company has ever hired. Photos: @evalongoria, @wendys / Instagram

The actress in no way regrets her time as a young, bright-eyed employee of Wendy’s. Longoria looks back on her several-year employment fondly, once telling Katie Couric, “I make a good Frosty. I was manager by the time I was 18. I love Wendy’s. I love that whole experience in my life.”

7. Pharrell Williams

“#Reachhigher …unless you work at McDonalds” was his motto. Photos: @pharrell, @mcdonalds / Instagram

The singer-rapper-producer is great at a lot of jobs. McDonald’s was not one of them. Williams was fired three times, once telling Seth Meyers, “I was lazy. I was very lazy.” He said the only thing he was ever good at there was eating chicken nuggets.

8. Jason Lee

He strikes me as the kind of guy who would fit in over there. Photos: @tacobell, @shinho_1012 / Instagram

The skateboarder-actor apparently doesn’t hate to reflect on where he came from. Years ago, when the writer’s strike threatened his livelihood, Lee laid out his plan B, “I’d go back to the Taco Bell that I worked at in Huntington Beach, California when I was 16 and ask for my job again. I’ll probably have to wear a mustache net, though.”

9. Pink

She would have rocked this Big Mac sleepwear. Photos: @pink_fanclub, @mcdonalds / Instagram

The musician worked at a McDonald’s in her hometown of Doylestown, Pennsylvania, as a young teen, before moving onto stardom.

While some may look back as a fun stepping stone and learning experience, Pink isn’t one of them saying, "Sometimes I dream I’m back there, broke and working at McDonald’s. It’s like the worst nightmare because I would never want to be back there. I’ve worked hard to get where I am.”

10. Jennifer Hudson

If we had to decide between dressing like a burger or a baller, we’d pick the latter, too. Photos: @burgerking, @iamjhud / Instagram

Burger King was the first job the singer ever had, working at the fast food joint on East 87th and State Street in Chicago. Working alongside her sister at age 16, Hudson would supposedly sing while flipping burgers and working the drive-thru.

After Simon Cowell criticized the star for not thanking American Idol in her Oscar acceptance speech, Hudson rhetorically asked if she should thank Burger King too. Burger King responded by awarding her free burgers for life.