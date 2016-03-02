10 Deliciously Friendly Smoothies... With Benefits

On the smoothie scale, you often find one of two extremes. One one side are the sugar-packed, fast food varieties with “fruit-like” flavors that are an ingredient or two shy of milkshake status. On the other you’ll find what amounts to green gunk that resembles Nickelodeon slime and tastes like a mouthful of earth.

To have a perfect smoothie, you must find balance. To inspire you, here are ten smoothies that not only taste amazing but have some kick-butt health benefits that will take away any and all smoothie-guilt.

1. Blueberry, Banana and Avocado Smoothie

I can’t see the avocado. Where’s the avocado!? Photo: @natalieglebova / Instagram

Just think of this as a liquid blueberry pie, but double the antioxidants and minus the pie crust. You also get a daily dose of potassium along with a healthy heap of monounsaturated fats. Toss in some chia seeds for added texture. Trust us, with flavor this fabulous, you won’t even miss the pie.

2. Mango and Passion Fruit Smoothie

Pudding and a smoothie all in one! Photo: @smoothie_planet / Instagram

Get swept away to the tropics with mango and passion fruit, thickened with layers of almond milk and coconut chia pudding (that’s right, pudding in a smoothie!), for one creamy treat. You decide if you want to drink from the top down or bottom up.

3. Chocolate Banana Swirl Smoothie

You had me at “swirl.” Photo: @smoothie_planet / Instagram

You read that right; this is indeed a chocolate smoothie. Made primarily with frozen bananas, coconut cream, and raw cacao power, this is a healthy chocolate smoothie with a banana twist. Top with some chopped pecans for a most addictive dessert.

4. Carrot Cake Smoothie

That’s the healthiest monstrosity I’ve ever seen. Photo: @frommybowl / Instagram

What. Is. Life? How did you go this long without knowing that all the deliciousness of carrot cake can get condensed into one ultra-healthy smoothie?! Too long, is the answer. Just blend carrots, almond milk, banana, cinnamon and Medjool dates for sweetness.

5. Mixed Berry Smoothie

Protein bar not included. Photo: @happi_yogi / Instagram

Because one berry just isn’t enough. Along with mixed berries, add mango, beets for color, protein powder for a little kick and finish it off with hemp seeds for texture.

6. Cacao Mint Chocolate Smoothie

First that carrot cake thing and now this?! What are you trying to do to me?! Photo: @frommybowl / Instagram

Peppermint chocolate fan? Aren’t we all. This smoothie is like a big peppermint patty with real, refreshing mint flavor and enough protein to keep you full and focused all day.

7. Pineapple, Mango and Spinach Smoothie

Finally, a smoothie that looks as healthy as it sounds. Photo: @mikemikk / Instagram

Green doesn’t have to be bad. Surprisingly enough, some delicious fruits are crammed into this smoothie, and it’s got some mint and baby spinach that create that Hulk-like coloring. Get past your stigma and try a green smoothie today!

8. Orange and Wheatgrass Smoothie

Say goodbye to whatever virus your body was trying to fight off. Photo: @weightsandfruits / Instagram

Wheat grass, say you? No, thank you. News flash: wheatgrass does not taste like you’re grazing in a field – especially not when it’s mixed with some layers of delicious citrus flavor. In this instance, it’s wheatgrass powder mixed with a sweet combination of mango and banana.

9. Strawberry Citrus Smoothie

It’s pretty and delicious! Photo: @danielvalko / Instagram Here is a light, refreshing smoothie for the warm days ahead. Strawberry is one of the first fruits of spring, and mixed in with some fresh citrus zing, this smoothie tastes amazing and does some amazing things for your insides, too. Truly the best of both worlds. 10. Macadamia, Oat & Raspberry Smoothie Also makes a great coffee table centerpiece. You know, until it goes bad. Photo: @befitsmoothies / Instagram

It looks like ice cream. You can thank macadamia milk, banana, and vanilla protein powder for its rich, creamy texture. Add some rolled oats and top with fresh berries for a smoothie so delicious, you won’t even know it’s good for you.