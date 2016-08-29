10 Famous Last Meals

When celebrities pass away before their time, we often find minor details from their final moments fascinating.

Trivial details may help humanize larger-than-life personalities, but does knowing Marilyn Monroe snacked on gazpacho, veal parmesan, meatballs and taco dip as her last meal make her seem that much more human?

There’s no business like show business.

Read on to find out what the rich, famous and infamous ate for their last meal, from multi-course, five-star meals to the simplest of snacks.

1. Elvis Presley

Can’t help falling in love. Photos: Jo / Flickr; brett jordan / Flickr

Elvis’s last meal was not one of his famed fried peanut butter, banana and bacon sandwiches, but he took care of business with a none-too-surprising four scoops of ice cream and six chocolate chip cookies on August 16th, 1977.

2. Michael Jackson

The way you make me feel. Photo: Wikipedia.com

About to embark on a comeback tour, the King of Pop passed away under suspicious circumstances on June 25th, 2009, but his last meal was a rather healthy spinach salad with chicken breasts.

3. John Lennon

On the way out to his New York recording studio, former Beatle front man John Lennon enjoyed a corned beef sandwich with the plan to have a larger meal once he got home. Sadly, on his return he was gunned down by Mark David Chapman outside his apartment on December 8th, 1980.

4. Whitney Houston

I’ve got nothing without you. Photos: Wikipedia.com

The Grammy-winning singer, actress and producer drowned in her Beverly Hills hotel room February 11th, 2012. But beforehand she had ordered a hamburger and turkey sandwich along with a side of fries, Champagne and Heineken.

5. Jimi Hendrix

Bold as love. Photos: Anton Johansson / Flickr

One of rock n’ roll’s greatest guitarists died at the young age of 27 on September 18, 1970, while staying at the Samarkand Hotel in London. His last meal was a late night tuna fish sandwich prepared by his girlfriend, Monika Dannemann.

6. Princess Diana

A candle in the wind. Photos: Wikipedia.com; Ben Brown / Flickr

Before her tragic death on August 31st, 1997, Diana enjoyed a meal of Dover sole, vegetable tempura, and a mushroom and asparagus omelette at the restaurant L’Espadon inside the Ritz Carlton in Paris.

7. Brittany Murphy

Oh, what could have been. Photo: Wikipedia.com & Betsy Weber/Flickr

The 32-year-old Clueless actress died suddenly on December 20th, 2009. According to investigators, her last meal consisted of noodles, Thai leftovers and Gatorade.

8. Ernest Hemingway

Ron Swanson’s hero. Photo: Florida Keys Public Libraries / Flickr

Hemingway went out with a self-inflicted shot to the head on July 2, 1961. His last meal was very fitting of the manly author: New York strip steak, baked potato, Caesar salad, and no doubt a healthy pour of Bordeaux.

9. Napoleon Bonaparte

Longue vie à la France. Photo: Ewan Munro / Flickr

With a meal consisting of liver and bacon chops, sautéed kidneys, shirred eggs, and garlic toast with roasted tomatoes, the self-appointed Emperor of France had a lovely last meal while in exile on the island of Saint Helena.

10. Saddam Hussein

No last requests granted here. Photo: Wikipedia.com

Not really surprised a prisoner of war like Saddam would get any final requests but reports say his last meal consisted of boiled chicken and rice with hot water mixed with honey. He was offered cigarettes as well but refused.