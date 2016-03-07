10 Next-Level Chocolate Chip Cookies To Salivate Over

Chocolate chip cookies are an exercise in simple perfection. Combine the nectarous sweetness of brown and white sugars with the balance of butter, semi-sweet chocolate chips and a bit of salt folded into a soft dough, and you’ve got the satisfying joy known to nearly every mouth.

But sometimes that’s not enough. The cookies ahead display some next-level chocolate chip cookie thinking. For National Chocolate Chip Cookie Week, here are ten next-level chocolate chip cookies to salivate over.

1. Deep-Fried Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

The heavens have answered my prayers! Photo: @singlegirlcookies / Instagram

What’s the first step in experimental cooking? Throw that baby in the deep fryer! With deep-fried chocolate chip cookie dough, you’ll get a crisp flakiness, huggable warmth, and moist insides, and I’m not even talking about the cookie!

Just think, you can have a beautiful normal golden brown chocolate chip cookie, plus an excuse to sprinkle powdered sugar on top – you know, for looks.

2. Kit Kat-Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookies

There’s just so much to love about this. Photo: @homagetosweets / Instagram

Forget baseball. Stuffing good stuff into other good stuff is the new American pastime. If you can dream it, you can do it. So, why not toss a few Kit Kats into your chocolate chip cookies?

If anything, any chocolate candy bar will suffice, but Kit Kat’s crispy wafers will add next-level texture to the melty, gooey interior of your cookies. Then there’s the bonus chocolate to consider! This cookie is one of those rare win-win-win scenarios.

3. Chocolate Chip Waffle Ice Cream Sandwich with Baileys

I don’t know where the ice cream ends, and the cookie begins. Photo: @tanicastaneda / Instagram

Alright, let’s take next-level chocolate chip cookies up another level, with chocolate chip cookie waffle ice cream sandwiches. It just rolls off the tongue, doesn’t it? If it doesn’t, you’re not eating it right.

Why should toddlers be the only ones to have stained shirts, smeared cheeks, and that so-happy-I’m-brain-dead look? I know what you’re thinking: “I’m not a baby! I’m a classy adult!” I know you are. That’s why we’re adding some Baileys Irish Cream into the mix, you beautiful, sophisticated poet.

4. Chocolate Chip Cookies with Potato Chips, Pecans, and Salted Caramel

Shove all of your favorite flavors into a cookie. Photo: @bonbonmacon / Instagram

Okay, I’m afraid I might have scared a few of you off. Let’s take a step back with a classic, mom-and-pop chocolate chip cookie. Just add some pecans (healthy), caramel drizzle (elegant), and potato chips (humble?). There it is, a ballet of nutty noms, sugary sweetness, and crispy, salty satisfaction.

5. Chocolate Chip Lava Cake

Lava cake!!! Photo: @yurika_illustration / Instagram

When is a cookie not a cookie? When it’s a cake. Make a chocolate chip cookie lava cake, plop some creamy vanilla gelato on top, and finish the whole thing off with salted caramel. Now you’re back down to earth, sitting in an upscale restaurant, and enjoying the finer things in life.

6. Chocolate Chip Cookie Brownies with Coconut & Oreos

Because coconut, chocolate, and cookies, duh. Photo: @sugsweetcakeco / Instagram

Chocolate chip cookies are fantastic because they can be a reliable base for creative expression. Case in point, the chocolate chip cookie brownie, which features a coconut coffee base, a layer of Oreo, and a crown of fudgy brownie-ness.

Bridging the divide between mayhem and elegance, this treat is sure to satisfy the curiosity of those who eat with their eyes, as well as their mouths.

7. Chocolate Chip Cookie Pie

When you can’t decide between a pie and a cookie. Photo: @idalineainspo / Instagram

Some people aren’t cake, cookie or brownie people (do they exist?). These people say things like, “I don’t like sweets.” So, how do we trick them into treating themselves right? With pie!

A chocolate chip cookie pie to be precise. It’s like a quiche! You eat it with a fork, it’s delicious, and it has that flaky, buttery crust that both Sweet Sams and Savory Sallys can agree on.

8. Chocolate Chip Cookies with Raspberry Jam

To some people this is like “ew, jam,” but to others it’s like, “ooh! jam!” Photo: @marikevanbuerden / Instagram

As the chocolate chip cookie can attest, sometimes simple is better. If wacky, candy-stuffed treats aren’t your jam, this cookie might be more your speed. With all of the salty-sweet pleasures of chocolate chip cookies, the version stuffed with raspberry preserves will add a fruity, tangy touch that will give you a newfound zest for next-level desserts.

9. Chocolate Chip Cookies Stuffed with Oreos

Stuff 'em good! Photo: @lovefood_acc / Instagram

Look deep inside and ask yourself – Am I living life to the fullest? Like a Russian doll, the Oreo-stuffed chocolate chip cookie is a glorious, mystical delight that is sure to bring childlike wonder to whoever cracks it open. Next time you can’t decide if you want an Oreo or a chocolate chip cookie, just remember: You CAN have it all.

10. White Chocolate Chip Cookies Stuffed with Nutella

Thank GOODNESS Nutella is making a cameo. Photo: @donut.carrot.all / Instagram

Sweet and complex, often with hints of vanilla, white chocolate chips can turn your typical chocolate chip cookie upside down, but it won’t leave your taste buds hanging. For that salty, nutty balance, stuff your cookies with creamy Nutella, and find the place where hazelnut meets cocoa and everything in the universe makes sense.