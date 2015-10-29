10 People Foods That Could Kill Your Pooch

If dogs were people, they’d be available 24/7 for a hug and the first to “like” all your photos on Instagram. They’re there for you when you come home and especially when the dinner bell rings.

Always up to help find your glasses.

And while you might think of your pooch as a little person, there are a fair amount of human foods to avoid giving your most loyal companion, even if they’re begging for it.

1. Dairy

Can you feel the pain emanating from my eyes?

Sadly, our four-legged friends lack the enzymes needed to digest such luxuries as milk and cheese. Just like certain individuals, even a little can cause major stomach aches and vomiting. Consider your pooch lactose intolerant.

2. Caffeine

You shouldn’t need coffee to wake you when you have me.

Sorry, no Starbucks runs for Fido. Coffee and chocolate both contain methylxanthines like theobromine and caffeine. Your dog’s heart already beats rapidly; it does not need a red eye or Hershey’s Kiss.

3. Avocados

Please don’t ask me to bring the guacamole dip.

If you own an avocado tree in your yard, bear in mind that avocado fruit, leaves, bark and seed all contain persin – a toxin. Avocados are known to increase fluid in the lungs making it difficult for your dog to breathe. They could also accidentally choke on the pit.

4. Apple Cores

An apple? Really? Are you trying to kill me?

Along with plums, peaches, pears and apricots, apple seeds contain cyanide that is deadly to humans and dogs. While a couple seeds won’t be harmful, over time the effects can be accumulative. If you’re familiar with the play Arsenic and Old Lace, you know just how deadly cyanide is. Woof!

5. Yeast

Both of us could stand to cut out bread. Just saying.

Severe pain, abdominal discomfort, and a potentially ruptured stomach could be a doggy disaster. Keep your dog away from all that bread you keep around; the loaf’s fermenting qualities can cause lethargy and vomiting.

6. Garlic

Consider me always in heat and on the prowl.

Considering that garlic, in any form, can destroy dogs’ red blood cells, that iconic, romantic dinner in Lady and the Tramp would have quickly turned into Romeo and Juliet in real life.

7. Onions

Hold the onions, please.

Your dog will be hospital bound if they accidentally eat any onions. The tear‐inducing vegetables can trigger weakness, vomiting, loss of appetite and breathlessness. Plus, dogs have enough bad breath as it is.

8. Grapes And Raisins

I don’t need any extra fiber, thank you.

The California Raisins will sing a somber tune if your dog eats any of these little guys that may roll onto the ground. Grapes and raisins could potentially cause diarrhea, dehydration and kidney failure in dogs.

9. Macadamia Nuts

Awww nuts.

Dogs should always avoid macadamia nuts, especially those covered in chocolate. Scientists don’t exactly know why, but it can lead to depression, hypothermia, tremors and affect their ability to walk on their hind legs,

10. Bacon

Thanks but I’ll have a Beggin’ Strip.

Wow. Everything we’ve known is being turned on its head. Rich, fatty foods like bacon are a serious problem for canines. Diseases like pancreatitis, problems with digestion and nutrient absorption run rampant in dogs with this kind of diet. Beware, the trend of putting bacon on everything should NOT be thrown to the dogs.

All dogs go to heaven, but that doesn’t have to happen right now. Feed your pooches the right way and spend all your twilight years staring at sunsets together.