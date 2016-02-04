10 Snacks That Prove Buffalo Sauce Works On Everything

While the bird is the word and the wing is the king, Buffalo sauce has been spreading to other extremes of the snack food kingdom of late. With slight variations in the recipe, your average Buffalo sauce is a mix of hot sauce, melted butter, white vinegar, Worcestershire sauce and maybe garlic.

From the unexpected to the unavoidable, let’s take a look at some of the genius flavor mashups that Buffalo sauce has been heating up our mouths with lately.

1. Wing Dip

The wing, perfected. Photo: @low_carb_diva / Instagram

You simply can’t mess with a classic. As expected, chicken and Buffalo sauce are just one of the best things you’ll ever taste. But you can throw in an unexpected twist by also serving it as a regular dipping sauce for things like carrots and celery. Just keep it close to a tub of ranch or bleu cheese as well.

2. Popcorn

Well isn’t this pair just a thing of beauty. Photo: @lavidaholoka / Instagram

We often enjoy popcorn both savory and sweet, but spicy? Thankfully popcorn’s lightness, both in feel and flavor, allows it to be the perfect catalyst for any kind of seasoning.

3. French Fries

I very much approve of this cacophony of flavor. Photo: @snarkyaardvark / Instagram

If you’ve ever dipped French fries into ranch dressing, then I think you see where we’re going with this. Buffalo sauce (and maybe some bleu cheese crumbles) on top will make this a spicy, fried favorite that you’ll want at every sports bar.

4. Mac and Cheese

Eat this only if you are prepared to have regular mac and cheese ruined for you. Photo: @brc_gastropub / Instagram

Mac and cheese are going through their own little renaissance right now, with people throwing all sorts of extracurriculars in their recipes. But with some melted bleu cheese on top and plenty of spicy chicken throughout, this twist might be our favorite.

5. Sliders

It’s everything you want in a tiny little sammy. Photo: @dcblur / Instagram

The only problem with eating your weight in chicken wings is getting sauce all over your hands, and inevitably everything else around you. I mean, don’t get me wrong, it’s totally worth it. But these sliders give you all the chicken, celery, sauce and spice you’re looking for wrapped up in a miniature bun. Perfect!

6. Cupcakes

The fact that it’s a thing is all the reason I need to try it. Photo: @telmesweetnothings / Instagram

This one sounds a little weird, but trust me. Instead of regular cake, these cupcakes are made out of cornbread with Buffalo sauce on them. They then get topped with mashed potatoes and—of course—a whole chicken nugget.

7. Sushi

Sushi: classing up Buffalo sauce since whenever this got invented. Photo: @sugarome01 / Instagram

Sushi is usually all about the fish, but this recipe means the bird is the word. Including tossed and battered chicken, carrots and celery wrapped up in rice and seaweed, this is the cultural mashup of your dreams.

8. Kettle Chips

As addictive as they are crispy. Photo: @luxeburgerbarri / Instagram

Chicken wings are the best, but sometimes you need a little crunch in your life. Kettle chips have answered your prayers (in expectedly gourmet fashion) with these Buffalo sauce and bleu cheese kettle chips that always seem to run out too fast.

9. Cauliflower

Get some Vitamin C with that sauce! Photo: @noelle1015 / Instagram

Trying to find something your vegetarian or vegan significant other will want to stuff in their mouth? Try throwing some cauliflower in the oven that’s been doused in Buffalo sauce. The delicious and healthy results speak for themselves.

10. Deviled Eggs

Devilishly good. Photo: @lchf_sammie / Instagram

You always want something creamy to help cool your mouth with all that spice going on. This twist relies on the filling for deviled eggs to get the job done, striking the perfect balance between bar food and Easter brunch.