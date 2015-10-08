100 Million George Foreman Grills Can't Be Wrong

It’s hard to imagine young adulthood before the George Foreman Grill. Technically named the “George Foreman Lean Mean Fat-Reducing Grilling Machine,” it has become the cornerstone for over 100 million developmentally stunted male cooks everywhere.

But just how did such a wonderful device come to be?

It’s an amazing invention, really. Photo: Ray Dehler / Flickr

Beauty In Simplicity

It’s amazing that such a simple concept took until 1994 to debut – take an electric grill that can cook indoors, and have it grill items simultaneously on both sides. It’s basically a plastic panini press for meat. Additionally, the angled non-stick coating allows fat just to drip away.

Shrimp on the barbie! Photo: Kim / Flickr

The George Foreman Grill?

Invented by Michael Boehm in 1990, and manufactured by Salton Inc., it was met with little interest until Foreman got brought on board. Even Big George wasn’t swayed until his wife made him a burger on the device that made him reconsider.

Lean Grill = Fat Paycheck

Smart move, as it’s estimated he’s made around $200 million from an idea he had no input in, making it one of the greatest endorsement deals in history.

Smart man! Good opportunity and timing. Photo: el grito / Flickr

A Life Saver For The Lazy Chef

As a former developmentally stunted male, I owe many meals to the Foreman grill. It’s combination of lightweight design, idiot proof operation, and ease to clean made it perfect for lazy chefs.

No mess and no fuss. Photo: Carol / Flickr

Hamburgers, grilled cheese, and marinated salmon were all part of my weekly rotation, with one caveat – no matter how hard I tried, the smell of fish lingered for at least 3 following meals.

No matter, I grilled on. To this day, I still don’t know how to make a hamburger on a regular charcoal or gas grill, but dammit, I make a mean patty on the Foreman. Judge away.

Try me, I’m oddly satisfying.

The People’s (Indoor) Grill

So ubiquitous is the Foreman Grill nowadays that I’d say it’s a challenge to find a home without one. Not a shock considering after ProActiv and a couple fitness programs, it’s one of the most successful infomercial products of all time.

Where Is George Now?

Apparently George couldn’t stay away from both the limelight and the food industry because he just began an online mail-order meat business called George Foreman’s Butcher Chop. Where do you suppose he’ll be grilling his meat?