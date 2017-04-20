11 Foods Only Disneyland Could Dream Up

Let’s get real here for a second: Disneyland’s rides are only half the reason to visit the park. The other reason? The food. After all, what’s a trip to Disneyland without Dole Whip? There are the classic Disney snacks we all love like Mickey ice cream sandwiches and those succulent turkey legs, but there’s a lot more food in the park that you probably haven’t discovered yet. Now, if only Disney would start making fast passes for their churro carts…

Wondering what treats you should load up on during your next visit? Try one, or all 11 of these Disney classics. Just be sure to wait a few extra minutes before going on a ride.

1. CB Lobster Nachos

Just claw your way through the line. Image: Maya Wong

If there’s one food worth waiting in line for at Disney California Adventure Park, it’s the CB Lobster Nachos at Cove Bar. People get in line before the restaurant opens at 11 a.m. just to get a taste of the fresh house-made tortilla chips topped with tender lobster pieces, chipotle cream sauce, aged cheddar and Oaxaca cheese sauce, pico de gallo and black beans.

2. Chili Cone Queso

I cone even. Image: disneyhungry / Instagram

It’s like Mickey created the Chili Cone Queso with your Instagram feed in mind. This snack from Cozy Cone Motel in DCA’s Cars Land is the definition of #foodporn. Vegetarians can also request a meat-free chili version of this Tex-Mex treat.

3. Dole Whip

Whip it real good. Video: Magic Journeys / Youtube

Like churros, Dole Whip is another must-have snack when visiting Disneyland. Even though the line can get long at Tiki Juice Bar, Dole Whip is 100-percent necessary when it’s 80 degrees out and your Indiana Jones FastPass doesn’t start for another hour.

4. Fried Pickles With Dipping Sauce

Don’t be fickle over these fried pickles. Image: ohmercymegan / Instagram

Fried Pickles with Dipping Sauce are a cult-favorite with Disney foodies. Make a reservation for lunch or dinner at Carnation Café on Main Street to sample these perfectly golden brown dill pickle spears dipped and fried in Parmesan cheese and panko.

5. Grey Stuff Gâteau

Vague name aside, this is great. Image: Maya Wong

You know when Lumiere tells Belle to “Try the grey stuff, it’s delicious! Don’t believe me? Ask the dishes,” in “Be Our Guest”? We finally know what that “grey stuff” tastes like. It’s a shortbread cookie topped with white chocolate mousse with a red velvet cake and raspberry center inside. It’s at the pop-up Red Rose Taverne restaurant in Fantasyland. Get there before 11 a.m. if you want to beat the crowd.

6. Mickey Macaron

See what I mean? Image: hereyouleavetoday_ / Instagram

To finish off a full day of Disney eating, try the Mickey Macaron from Jolly Holiday Bakery Café on Main Street. Why? 1. It’s shaped like Mickey and 2. It’s the size of three regular macarons.

7. Mickey “Kitchen Sink” Sundaes

When a scoop just won’t suffice. Image: mnhale64 / Instagram

Let’s give a big “thank you” to the ice cream gods for creating a sundae served in a massive Mickey-themed bucket. You can choose any sundae at Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream on Buena Vista Street in DCA and upgrade it to a “Kitchen Sink.” Yes, that would be a sink that looks like Mickey Mouse’s shorts with a Mickey sink faucet and handles.

8. Pomegranate Piranha Lemonade

The lemonade that bites back. Image: Cheryl G. / Yelp

Did you know Disneyland sells boba? Well, they do (kind of). The Pomegranate Piranha Lemonade at Bengal Barbecue in Adventureland is a lemonade drink with mango and pineapple flavors plus popping pomegranate boba pearls and a passion fruit mango fruit foam on top.

9. Slow-Cooked Beef Poutine

The best thing Canada has given us since Beiber. Image: Maya Wong

You can find this heavenly poutine over at Red Rose Tavern, the Beauty and the Beast-themed pop-up restaurant in Fantasyland. Waffle fries are covered in beef gravy, topped with tender shreds of beef, cheese curds, and pickled onions. Get here before the restaurant opens at 11 a.m. or be prepared to wait in a long line!

10. Tot-chos

I now want these, all the time, forever. Image: Maya Wong

Not many people know that Disneyland sells tot-chos (tater tot nachos) because they’re sold at a small, red food truck near the Monsters, Inc. ride in Disneyland. The crispy tots are topped with meat chili, queso cheese, shredded cheese and jalapeños.

11. Turkey Leg

They’re huge, and no we’re not pulling your leg. Image: karinahramos / Instagram

Disneyland’s notorious turkey legs are legitimately the size of your head — not that we’re complaining. The size alone makes this treat less of a “snack” and more of a full-on meal, to be honest. You can pick up a turkey leg at turkey leg carts across the park.