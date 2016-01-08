11 Of The Most Beloved Condiments From Around The World

Whether you’re the kind of person who squirts ketchup all over their fries or prefers dipping them in mayo or aioli, chances are you’re probably a connoisseur of condiments.

Spreads and sauces make our meals complete, so take a gander at what everyone else in the world is frantically pouring over, dipping into, and scooping out of bottles and jars.

1. Mayonnaise // The United States

Nothing says 'Merika like mayonnaise. Photo: @richtea1sugar / Instagram

For many years, ketchup (which is Asian in origin) was the king condiment in the U.S. Over the past couple of years, however, Americans have declared mayo the new sheriff in town.

Whether due to a surge in deviled egg popularity or homemade sandwiches, mayonnaise spread throughout the country at an unusually high rate, beginning in 2013. The eggy sauce has its roots in France or Spain, depending on who you ask, but no one can find more uses for it than a Yankee.

2. Salsa // Mexico & South America

Ingredients so good on their own, but best when chopped up and combined in a bowl. Photo: @foodshouldtastegood / Instagram

As early as 3000 BC, the Aztecs mixed chilis with tomatillos. Over the millennia that followed, the recipes got only slightly more complicated, and the Conquistadors eventually named this mixture “salsa.” The precursor to many modern hot sauces in the Americas, salsa’s versatility in heat and consistency has given it a wide appeal.

3. Brown Sauce // The United Kingdom & Ireland

Smile, you’ve been brown sauced. Photo: @vicky.mcclure / Instagram

The popular brand may be HP, but brown sauce by any other name would be as delicious to serve with some fish and chips. Brown sauces can be sweet or tart but generally resemble American steak sauces. With a variety of uses in many savory dishes, it’s no wonder you’ll likely find a bottle in any British home.

4. Banana Sauce // The Philippines

Wait a second, that’s not banana colored! Photo: @i_want_to_ride_my_brycycle / Instagram

When the United States began influencing the Philippines in the mid-20th century, ketchup caught on quickly throughout the nation. During World War II, tomato ketchup was a rare sight. Since tomatoes were scarce across the islands, banana sauce a.k.a. banana ketchup was invented.

Often dyed red to mimic the look of traditional ketchup, banana sauce’s sweetness easily sets it apart from tomato ketchup while still sharing many of its uses.

5. Vegemite // Australia

It tastes as good as it looks… which is a bit like tar. Photo: @clerkenwellboyec1 / Instagram

The Brits initially had the stranglehold on this…substance in a less salty spread called Marmite. In 1923, however, Cyril Callister recreated the recipe from scratch, with more sodium and B vitamins.

The sticky breakfast condiment made from brewer’s yeast cemented itself as uniquely Australian when it became a part of army rations during World War II. In 2015, Aussies started using Vegemite to create alcohol, prompting calls for the government to limit its sale. For some, a law probably isn’t necessary.

6. Harissa // Tunisia & North Africa

It’s everything you want from a condiment in a tube. Photo: @kolulu / Instagram

When the Spanish brought chili peppers into 16th century Tunisia, they couldn’t have possibly known they were becoming a part of condiment history. Though the taste evolves as you move through North Africa, this chili paste always has an undeniable kick and consistency. With flavor you want to take home to your mother, harissa is a staple at any meal.

7. Wasabi // Japan

Part condiment, part nasal decongestant, part playdough. Photo: @thatgirl5472 / Instagram

Dating back to the 10th century, the wasabi plant has spiced up Japanese cuisine. The plant, part of a family that includes horseradish and mustard, requires cold, freshwater with a balance of minerals to thrive, making its production very rare.

Wasabi’s growing popularity beyond Japan brought about many alternative condiments made primarily of horseradish and green food dye. Authentic wasabi spoils within 15 minutes of preparation, leading to the tradition of serving it beneath sushi, to preserve its flavor.

8. Ajvar // Serbia

Appropriate as a topping or a spread! Photo: @veganbymalou / Instagram

This so-called “Serbian Salsa” is served throughout the Balkan nations as a relish or a side dish. Though, like the nations it’s made in, ajvar’s name changes every so often, the red pepper paste is always dependable. Spread on a hot meat dish or as a cold appetizer, ajvar will prove to your taste buds that it can wear many hats.

9. Chutney // India

All hail its delicious taste! Photo: @verenacooksvegan / Instagram

For thousands of years, chutney has been an irreplaceable relish that sweetens or spices, depending on the recipe. Ancient holy men, Brahmins, discovered the preservative powers of spices and began to mix them with various fruits and vegetables. The British would eventually carry sweet chutneys to the U.K. as well as its African and Caribbean territories, but Indian chutneys remain complex in taste and texture.

10. Sriracha // Thailand

The level of obsession surrounding this product is truly inspiring. Photo: @gunnzostore / Instagram

The origins of this most favorite of hot sauces may stir up some controversy considering sriracha’s prominence in Vietnamese cuisine, particularly its use in pho, as well as the most popular version (also known as “rooster sauce” ) being produced by Vietnamese-American David Tran of Huy Fong Foods, but sriracha is indeed Thai.

Made of chili pepper paste, distilled vinegar, garlic, salt, and sugar, sriracha is named after the town of its origin, Si Racha, Thailand.

11. Hoisin Sauce // China

Check out that tangy glaze! Photo: @yukikempees / Instagram

Not to be confused with Thailand’s sriracha, hoisin sauce lends a tangy glaze to any dish. Essentially a Chinese (specifically Cantonese) barbecue sauce, this condiment lies at the intersection of brown sauce and hot sauce. Peking ducks would feel underdressed without their healthy coat of hoisin sauce.