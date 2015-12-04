12 Gifts For The Food Lovers In Your Life
Whether you’re willing to break out the big bucks, or looking for something a little more budget-friendly, there’s a food-focused gift for everyone in your life.
Whether you’re willing to break out the big bucks, or looking for something a little more budget-friendly, there’s a food-focused gift for everyone in your life. Trust us, Dad doesn’t want another bacon-printed tie.
FOR MOM
Budget-Friendly: 5pc Holiday Truffles Gingerbread, $15.95
Compartes boasts some of the most innovative flavors and aesthetically pleasing packaging the chocolate market has to offer. Printed with tiny gingerbread men, these festive gingerbread-infused chocolate ganache truffles are almost too cute to eat. Almost.
Lavish: Hedley & Bennett Georgia Apron, $110
Worn by some of the best chefs in the country, Hedley & Bennett’s aprons are durable enough to withstand even the biggest holiday dinner party, yet stylish enough to maintain Mom’s title as best dress – even in the kitchen.
FOR DAD
Budget-Friendly: Teroforma Whisky Stones, $16
Watered-down whiskey, begone! These soapstone cubes will keep Dad’s old fashioned perfectly chilled through dessert.
Lavish: Olympia Provisions Salami Of The Month Club; $145
Olympia Provisions uses old world techniques along with antibiotic-free pork the Pacific Northwest for their wildly popular charcuterie. From a Spanish-style chorizo rioja to a Greek-inspired loukanika, their Salami of the Month club will expand Dad’s carnivorous palate.
FOR YOUR BRO
Budget-Friendly: W&P Design Carry On Cocktail Kit, $24
The holidays can be exhausting, but thanks to this pocket-sized cocktail kit, you’ll help your bro take the edge off. Whether he’s partial to gin and tonics, an old fashioned, or a Moscow mule, there’s a kit to satisfy each craving.
Lavish: Bambeco "16 Soapstone Pizza Stone, $45
Pizza and beer night has a whole new meaning when you’re spinning pies yourself. To go the extra mile, gift wrap a basket with his favorite toppings and a six pack from a local craft brewery.
FOR SIS
Budget-Friendly: Toast, The Cookbook, $24.95
From savory three-cheese spinach-artichoke toast to the best cinnamon toast ever, Raquel Pelzel’s Toast is sure to inspire, no matter what her culinary capabilities are.
Lavish: Mary Mary Handmade Whisk Necklace, $66-325
She may not make it on The Great British Baking Show, but your sis can still show off her allegiance to all things sweet with this petite whisk necklace.
FOR THE BFF
Budget-Friendly: Urban Cheesecraft, $12-$50
Burrata, goat cheese, and mascarpone, oh my! No matter what cheese makes your bestie swoon, they’ll have a field day making it themselves. If you’re lucky, you may even reap the rewards.
Lavish: Short Stack Cookbooks Volume 13-18, $75
Your BFF already has the latest cookbook line up from Phaidon. These single ingredient-centric paperback cookbooks are not only wildly aesthetically pleasing, but were written by some of the best food writers and recipe testers in the biz.
FOR THAT SPECIAL SOMEONE
Budget-Friendly: Momofuku Milk Bar Cookie Mix - Cornflake Chocolate Chip, $16
Transport your bae to Momofuku’s Milk Bar with their signature cornflake-marshmallow-chocolate-chip cookie dough mix. Just add butter and an egg for a dozen of the best (nearly) homemade cookies around
Lavish: Imperia Pasta Machine, $79.95
This old-fashioned style pasta maker is made in Italy, and comes with rollers to make pasta sheets or linguine. Take it from Dev from Master of None - nothing says, “I love you,” quite like a fresh bowl of cacio e pepe.
FOR SECRET SANTA
Budget-Friendly: Dave’s Vanilla All Natural Cold Brewed Coffee Syrup. $10.99
Cold brewed coffee syrup is so much more than a morning pick-me-up. Made with Madagascar vanilla, this sweet syrup gussies up everything from ice cream sundaes to cold-weather cocktails.
Lavish: Jacobsen Salt Co. Six Vial Gift Set, $29.95
Move over, Maldon! There’s a new finishing salt in town. Infused flavors, like Stumptown Coffee and Smoked Cherrywood, make this salt set a keeper.