12 Guilty Pleasures You Didn’t Know Were Vegan

The perfect snacks for those pesky vegan munchies. Photo: @nail.artists / Instagram

Just because you are vegan doesn’t mean you have to write off every indulgence. You might even be surprised by how many options are still available to you.

Contrary to popular belief, Oreos are not vegan (due to cross contamination with milk). Bummer. But before you give into a life of blandness, take a look at these other great cruelty-free options that will satisfy your snack attack.

1. French Fries

Even the curly ones! Photo: @fries.with.that / Instagram

Oui, oui! It’s true. You can bite into an entire Foreign Legion of these tasty spuds, just so long as it’s fried in vegetable oil. This fact alone is cause for celebration.

2. Onion Rings

Just don’t fry 'em in bacon fat and you’re in the clear! Photo: @mrooz1337 / Instagram

Similar to french fries, this is a diner staple that can be a vegan’s best friend after a night of partying. Add a little ketchup (also, obvi vegan) for the win!

3. Smucker’s Uncrustables

I just hope they donate the unused crusts to hungry vegans. Photo: @jammer79 / Instagram

The perfect treat for those too lazy to make a PB+J (and that’s saying something). Worried you might get milk or eggs in your bread? Not with Uncrustables! This new twist on classic PB&J’s got you covered.

4. Lays Potato Chips

That’s something to smile about. Photo: @art_play / Instagram

It’s a blessing that most potato-based snacking is still available for vegans. While junk food brands are synonymous with processing, the Lays recipe is simple: vegetable oil, potatoes, salt. Additionally, their other flavors such as Barbecue, Deli Style Original, Dill Pickle, and Lightly Salted are also cruelty-free!

5. Fritos

So, basically, most chips are vegan. Photo: @roxanarellanod / Instagram

Just like its potato chip counterpart, this big shot corn chip is entirely free of animal products. For those who are extra restrictive, Frito’s are also a gluten-free product.

6. Jolly Ranchers

Can’t squeeze any animal products into that little guy. Photo: @simplyalley95 / Instagram I know, finally some sweet treats. This morsel of fruitiness is the only rancher that vegans can eat, but that’s part of what makes them so jolly. 7. Peanut Butter Crunch No milk or butter went into these babies! Photo: @deadly_777 / Instagram

Crunchatize me Cap’n! You can enjoy a bowl of Peanut Butter Crunch with almond or soy milk every morning, or afternoon, or evening, if you’d like.

8. Kool-Aid

^ What he said. Photo: @radiomilwaukee / Instagram

Now we can literally say you’ve drunk the vegan Kool-Aid. Oh YEAH! This sweet beverage can’t be beaten on a hot day, especially if you’re trying to please vegan tastebuds.

9. Monster/Red Bull Energy

No animals were harmed in the making of this drink that tastes like pee. Photo: @lalis_winchester / Instagram

Meat-eaters shouldn’t get the edge when it comes to getting a buzz, and both Red Bull and Monster are vegan-friendly. We’re pretty sure vodka is also vegan for those looking to go cray.

10. Nesquik Syrup (Strawberry and Chocolate)

In case you’re craving something pink and unnatural looking. Photo: @rennizz / Instagram So long as you’re not squeezing it into cow’s milk, Nesquik Syrup will bring back some childhood memories without ruining your lifestyle. 11. Airheads In case you’re craving something blue and unnatural looking. Photo: @skeme_double_g_young_triple_o / Instagram

Someone at Airheads was pretty smart to make these taffy treats without any animal products.

12. Swedish Fish

It’s like vegan sushi but sweeter! Photo: @swedishfish / Instagram

The only way a vegan can go fishing completely guilt-free, and you won’t need any special equipment, except maybe a toothpick to remove excess pieces from between your teeth.