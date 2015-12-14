12 Guilty Pleasures You Didn’t Know Were Vegan
Just because you are vegan doesn't mean you have to write off every indulgence.
Just because you are vegan doesn’t mean you have to write off every indulgence. You might even be surprised by how many options are still available to you.
Contrary to popular belief, Oreos are not vegan (due to cross contamination with milk). Bummer. But before you give into a life of blandness, take a look at these other great cruelty-free options that will satisfy your snack attack.
1. French Fries
Oui, oui! It’s true. You can bite into an entire Foreign Legion of these tasty spuds, just so long as it’s fried in vegetable oil. This fact alone is cause for celebration.
2. Onion Rings
Similar to french fries, this is a diner staple that can be a vegan’s best friend after a night of partying. Add a little ketchup (also, obvi vegan) for the win!
3. Smucker’s Uncrustables
The perfect treat for those too lazy to make a PB+J (and that’s saying something). Worried you might get milk or eggs in your bread? Not with Uncrustables! This new twist on classic PB&J’s got you covered.
4. Lays Potato Chips
It’s a blessing that most potato-based snacking is still available for vegans. While junk food brands are synonymous with processing, the Lays recipe is simple: vegetable oil, potatoes, salt. Additionally, their other flavors such as Barbecue, Deli Style Original, Dill Pickle, and Lightly Salted are also cruelty-free!
5. Fritos
Just like its potato chip counterpart, this big shot corn chip is entirely free of animal products. For those who are extra restrictive, Frito’s are also a gluten-free product.
6. Jolly Ranchers
Crunchatize me Cap’n! You can enjoy a bowl of Peanut Butter Crunch with almond or soy milk every morning, or afternoon, or evening, if you’d like.
8. Kool-Aid
Now we can literally say you’ve drunk the vegan Kool-Aid. Oh YEAH! This sweet beverage can’t be beaten on a hot day, especially if you’re trying to please vegan tastebuds.
9. Monster/Red Bull Energy
Meat-eaters shouldn’t get the edge when it comes to getting a buzz, and both Red Bull and Monster are vegan-friendly. We’re pretty sure vodka is also vegan for those looking to go cray.
10. Nesquik Syrup (Strawberry and Chocolate)
Someone at Airheads was pretty smart to make these taffy treats without any animal products.
12. Swedish Fish
The only way a vegan can go fishing completely guilt-free, and you won’t need any special equipment, except maybe a toothpick to remove excess pieces from between your teeth.