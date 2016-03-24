13 Times Jesus Appeared To Us In Our Food

We often see faces or human shapes in places where none should exist, such as the “Face on Mars” or staring at popcorn ceilings. This psychological phenomenon is called pareidolia.

If there is one person we see more than anyone else, it’s Jesus. OR maybe it is a sign of a higher power. Who are we to judge?

Either way, here are 13 times Jesus has appeared to us on food. If one thing is clear, he certainly loves his carbs.

1. Fish Stick

Holy mackerel! Literally!

2. Banana Peel

I feel like Jesus was feeling a little Picasso-esque before deciding to show himself in some lady’s banana peel.

3. Naan Bread

Honestly, if I came across a piece of bread with a face this detailed in it, I’d hesitate to eat it, too.

4. Pierogi

This little pierogi sold on eBay for $1,775. I’d say a dumpling being sold for just under $2K can be logged as one of Jesus’s miracles.

5. Pizza

YEAH. If I were Jesus I’d make an appearance on pizza, too. Good choice, Jesus. Good choice.

6. Cheese Toast

BUT WHY’D YOU HAVE TO BURN THE CHEESE?! Cheezus…

7. A Couple of Potatoes

Double rainbow? MORE LIKE DOUBLE JESUS. I mean which is more impressive, really?

8. Potato Chip

It’s becoming increasingly clear to me that Jesus has a penchant for starchy foods.

9. Marmite Jar Lid

As someone who is not a fan of marmite, I question his choice here, but who am I to judge, you know?

10. Cheeto

This one’s a bit of a stretch.

11. Taco Tortilla

Here’s the thing – tacos are delicious, but images of Jesus on food sell pretty well on eBay. So … do you eat the delicious taco? Or do you sell the taco on eBay and buy MORE tacos with the proceeds?

12. Another Potato Chip

Did they have potato chips back in the time of Jesus? Because something tells me they didn’t and he’s trying to get his chip fix in the afterlife.

13. Kit Kat Wafer

This one’s a little less obvious, but hey, Jesus deserves to treat himself every once in a while, too.