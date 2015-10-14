15 Awe-Inspiring #Airbnb Instagram Photos
If you've been on the fence about this type of travel, here are 15 photos that might make you reconsider.
Airbnb has truly revolutionized travel. Giving people an opportunity to live at someone’s home and immerse themselves in a place and a culture is priceless. And beyond the occasional horror story, the majority of experiences are more than positive.
If you’ve been on the fence about this type of travel, here are 15 photos that might make you reconsider.
It might not be pink insulation, but it works just as well.
This is Costa Rica’s version of a Brownstone.
You go camping. We’ll go glamping.
Straight outta’ Game of Thrones. Dragons not included.
When you see a tent this beautiful, wouldn’t your first thought be, “why not just get a cabin?”
The treehouse elevated. Literally.
You think she notices the view?
No blinds? Get ready for nature’s early morning wake-up call.
No WiFi? Who cares?
If it falls, do you think it will bounce?
Sometimes the best views are indoors.
Bathing suits optional?
Rolling hills and fluffy clouds, all from the comfort of your own private cottage.
An oasis in the heart of a city.
Back allies take on a whole new appeal in foreign lands.