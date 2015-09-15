\n:::figure\n![18-flags-worth-pledging-allegiance-to-01](https://truffle-assets.tastemadecontent.net/858842c3-18-flags-worth-pledging-allegiance-to-01.png)\n:::figureCaption\n**Italy** — basil, pasta and tomatoes\n:::\n\n:::figure\n![18-flags-worth-pledging-allegiance-to-02](https://truffle-assets.tastemadecontent.net/cd253418-18-flags-worth-pledging-allegiance-to-02.jpeg)\n:::figureCaption\n**India** — curry chicken, rice, cheera thoran and papadum wafer\n:::\n\n:::figure\n![18-flags-worth-pledging-allegiance-to-03](https://truffle-assets.tastemadecontent.net/580fa339-18-flags-worth-pledging-allegiance-to-03.jpeg)\n:::figureCaption\n**Brazil** — banana leaf, limes, pineapple and passion fruit\n:::\n\n:::figure\n![18-flags-worth-pledging-allegiance-to-04](https://truffle-assets.tastemadecontent.net/05ec0fc8-18-flags-worth-pledging-allegiance-to-04.jpeg)\n:::figureCaption\n**China** — dragon fruit and star fruit\n:::\n\n:::figure\n![18-flags-worth-pledging-allegiance-to-05](https://truffle-assets.tastemadecontent.net/39642848-18-flags-worth-pledging-allegiance-to-05.jpeg)\n:::figureCaption\n**United States** — hot dogs, ketchup and mustard\n:::\n\n:::figure\n![18-flags-worth-pledging-allegiance-to-06](https://truffle-assets.tastemadecontent.net/aeb3ec90-18-flags-worth-pledging-allegiance-to-06.jpeg)\n:::figureCaption\n**Greece** — olives and feta cheese\n:::\n\n:::figure\n![18-flags-worth-pledging-allegiance-to-07](https://truffle-assets.tastemadecontent.net/bd6e4d8f-18-flags-worth-pledging-allegiance-to-07.jpeg)\n:::figureCaption\n**Japan** — tuna and rice\n:::\n\n:::figure\n![18-flags-worth-pledging-allegiance-to-08](https://truffle-assets.tastemadecontent.net/fcee2d9b-18-flags-worth-pledging-allegiance-to-08.jpeg)\n:::figureCaption\n**Lebanon** — tomatoes, pita bread and parsley\n:::\n\n:::figure\n![18-flags-worth-pledging-allegiance-to-09](https://truffle-assets.tastemadecontent.net/31a0e168-18-flags-worth-pledging-allegiance-to-09.jpeg)\n:::figureCaption\n**Vietnam** — rambutan, lychee and starfruit\n:::\n\n:::figure\n![18-flags-worth-pledging-allegiance-to-10](https://truffle-assets.tastemadecontent.net/c8598c8b-18-flags-worth-pledging-allegiance-to-10.jpeg)\n:::figureCaption\n**Austalia** — meat pie and sauce\n:::\n\n\n:::figure\n![18-flags-worth-pledging-allegiance-to-11](https://truffle-assets.tastemadecontent.net/3854e79c-18-flags-worth-pledging-allegiance-to-11.jpeg)\n:::figureCaption\n**South Korea** — kimbap and sauces\n:::\n\n:::figure\n![18-flags-worth-pledging-allegiance-to-12](https://truffle-assets.tastemadecontent.net/bb1243ec-18-flags-worth-pledging-allegiance-to-12.png)\n:::figureCaption\n**France** — blue cheese, brie cheese and grapes\n:::\n\n:::figure\n![18-flags-worth-pledging-allegiance-to-13](https://truffle-assets.tastemadecontent.net/48df8597-18-flags-worth-pledging-allegiance-to-13.jpeg)\n:::figureCaption\n**United Kingdom** — scone, cream and jams\n:::\n\n:::figure\n![18-flags-worth-pledging-allegiance-to-14](https://truffle-assets.tastemadecontent.net/dc9226f9-18-flags-worth-pledging-allegiance-to-14.png)\n:::figureCaption\n**Turkey** — Turkish Delight\n:::\n\n:::figure\n![18-flags-worth-pledging-allegiance-to-15](https://truffle-assets.tastemadecontent.net/51f8e75f-18-flags-worth-pledging-allegiance-to-15.jpeg)\n:::figureCaption\n**Spain** — chorizo and rice\n:::\n\n:::figure\n![18-flags-worth-pledging-allegiance-to-16](https://truffle-assets.tastemadecontent.net/6abf9259-18-flags-worth-pledging-allegiance-to-16.jpeg)\n:::figureCaption\n**Indonesia** — spicy curries and rice\n:::\n\n:::figure\n![18-flags-worth-pledging-allegiance-to-17](https://truffle-assets.tastemadecontent.net/98ed622a-18-flags-worth-pledging-allegiance-to-17.jpeg)\n:::figureCaption\n**Thailand** — sweet chili sauce, shredded coconut and blue swimmer crab\n:::\n\n:::figure\n![18-flags-worth-pledging-allegiance-to-18](https://truffle-assets.tastemadecontent.net/d71a7b09-18-flags-worth-pledging-allegiance-to-18.jpeg)\n:::figureCaption\n**Switzerland** — charcuteries and swiss cheese\n:::\n\n*All images courtesy of Good Food Month.*