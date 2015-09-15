18-flags-worth-pledging-allegiance-to-hero

18 Flags Worth Pledging Allegiance To

International Flags Created Using Native Foods

Italy — basil, pasta and tomatoes

India — curry chicken, rice, cheera thoran and papadum wafer

Brazil — banana leaf, limes, pineapple and passion fruit

China — dragon fruit and star fruit

United States — hot dogs, ketchup and mustard

Greece — olives and feta cheese

Japan — tuna and rice

Lebanon — tomatoes, pita bread and parsley

Vietnam — rambutan, lychee and starfruit

Austalia — meat pie and sauce

South Korea — kimbap and sauces

France — blue cheese, brie cheese and grapes

United Kingdom — scone, cream and jams

Turkey — Turkish Delight

Spain — chorizo and rice

Indonesia — spicy curries and rice

Thailand — sweet chili sauce, shredded coconut and blue swimmer crab

Switzerland — charcuteries and swiss cheese

All images courtesy of Good Food Month.