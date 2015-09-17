5 Awesome Cities That Allow Public Drinking (And The Little Things You Should Know)

The majority of the United States doesn’t allow public consumption of alcohol, but there remain a few key places where open containers are legal. We got the lowdown on each and all the nuanced parts of the law you’ll need to keep in mind:

Butte, Montana

In the city of Butte, you can openly drink in the streets for 18 hours of the day. Open containers are prohibited between the hours of 2am and 8am. Same goes for a majority of the state unless specifically noted by a particular city or region. No open containers in vehicles while on a highway.

Just because open containers are allowed doesn’t mean you need to drink everything at once. Pace yourself. Photo: Marcus Povey / Flickr

The Power & Light District of Kansas City, Missouri

The Power & Light District, or P&L, is a shopping and entertainment district in Downtown Kansas City and is one of the few places in the US where possession and consumption of alcohol is totally chill on the street. Still prohibited throughout the rest of Kansas City, so don’t keep sipping once you’re out of the district!

But if you drink on the streets outside of P&L, then booze is a very bad friend. Photo: Bart Everson / Flickr

Clark County, Nevada, including the The Las Vegas Strip

Easily one of the most popular places to drink in public besides New Orleans (we’re getting there, don’t worry), there are some key legal points that needs to be addressed. The law allows for possession and consumption of alcoholic beverages within 1000 feet of the store from which it was purchased. You actually can not drink in parking lots, and during special events, like New Year’s celebrations, it is illegal to possess a glass or aluminum beverage container on designated streets.

What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas. After his arrest, this guy stayed in Vegas.Photo: Brent Payne / Flickr

It’s also illegal to have an open container while driving or in any passenger seat. The only exception is when you’ve hired someone to drive you, such as a limo or taxi driver, then it’s fine – according to the most recent laws.

New Orleans, Louisiana

Within the confines of New Orleans, the possession and consumption of any alcoholic beverage on the streets is legal as long as it is in a plastic container (can’t be in a glass). Drinking in public is still illegal for the rest of the state – however the state is known for having some pretty sweet drive-thru frozen daiquiri stands.

Some things you can’t unsee. Photo: Tim / Flickr

East Aurora, New York

Heralded as one of the best towns to raise a family in New York State, the meagerly populated town apparently has no open container law. Digging in to local government and real estate discussion boards will find a few citizens that actually wish their town did have an open container law – as the area becomes safe havens for music festivals but doesn’t have an ordinance to protect against public drinking.