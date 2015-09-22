5 Dopest of Summer Camps – For Adults

The bugle has been blown, and grownups all across the United States are emerging from their cooped up cubicles and overpriced city apartments to heed the call of Adult Summer Camps.

Yes, summer camps — the cornerstone of our youth. It’s a select period of our childhood that represents a complete lack of responsibility, no parents and whatever “disconnect” we may have needed from brick-sized Gameboys. Even if you never went to a summer camp, it was still an image you saw on TV, longed for in movies or dreaded in your pre-teens. Now as an adult, we long for that experience. The bonding. The disconnect.

Here are the Adult Summer Camps worth a damn:

Camp Throwback

Camp Throwback is the perfect remedy for anyone who always wanted to participate in the classic nostalgia of archery, arts and crafts, and summer flings, but to also let loose and drink a little bug juice (AKA alcohol). Throwback to a simpler time where your eyes weren’t fixated on a screen and love was literally in the air, not in a right swipe of your index finger.

Space Camp

Apparently there is a height requirement for astronauts (which I do not fulfill), and I also wear glasses, which is a no-go for NASA. So for all of us still wishing to discover the final frontier, make a trip to Huntsville Al and sign up for a two-night stay at Space Camp. Your inner “Rocket Man” will thank you.

Culinary Institute for the Arts

The choice is yours — spend your summer roasting weenies by a fire, or learning how to cook new and unique gourmet meals at the Culinary Institute for the Arts. Either way, you’ll probably learn how to spice up your year-round meals, even if they do include an occasional hot dog.

Shelter Co

You want the down to earth fun of camping, but you also have a good job and can afford a little upgrade? This camp is the difference between staying in a hostel and staying in an Airbnb. You will be surrounded by nature in a full-size queen bed, the tents are majestic, and you can add activities a la carte. Everything from having them build a fully stocked bar (in your tent!), full catering services, concierge, and wine tasting. This is camping for those who don’t want to go camping.

Yellowstone Under Canvas

Remember when your father fell ill and you never got to navigate your party down the Grand Canyon on a raft, thus your whole mission failed and you wasted an entire lunch period? Well, even if that never happened to you, now is your chance to redeem (or to pretend to redeem) yourself by canoeing down a river, riding horses and sleeping under the stars on a quasi Oregon Trail adventure in Yellowstone National Park. Honestly, this camp had me at “sleep in a tee-pee.”