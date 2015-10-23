5 Real-Life Horror Movie Locations To Creep You Silly

Have you ever snuggled up on the couch on a late Saturday night watching Psycho for the zillionth time and thought to yourself, “Damn, who do I have to kill to be a guest at the Bates Motel?” No … ?

Choose wisely. Photo: Sam-Howzit / Flickr.

Cinephiles all over the world get a unique sense of satisfaction visiting the locations where their favorite movies were filmed. In honor of Halloween and all things spooky, here are five real-life horror locations. Just watch your back!

1. Stanley Hotel, Colorado

Not so scary in the daytime, right?

Welcome to the Stanley Hotel, the menacing muse that inspired Stephen King’s The Shining. Cue the ominous WHOMPing from the 1980 film’s opening scene, as Jack Nicholson’s car makes its way up the mountain and arrives at the Overlook Hotel for the first time!

The source of inspiration.

Legend has it that this creepy Colorado estate literally scared King into writing the thriller. He revealed that his story was based on a nightmare he had while staying at the Stanley.

There have been dozens of claims of paranormal activity in the hotel ever since the '70s, particularly regarding room 217.

2. Camp No-Be-Bo-Sco, New Jersey

Pools of blood are not included with stay. Photo: Ethan McCandless / Flickr

Camp No­-Be­-Bo­-Sco, a campsite that currently hosts Boy Scouts of America, is practically peanuts compared to the infamous bloodbath it once accommodated in Friday the 13th.

Located in Blairstown, New Jersey, much of the grounds still resemble the same Crystal Lake where Jason once lurked. Unfortunately, the camp itself is private property, so don’t even think about taking a lonely late night stroll around Camp Crystal Lake. We all know how that story ends.

__3. Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts __

You’re gonna need a bigger boat. Photo: Benson Kua / Flickr

While there were a few key scenes filmed at Hollywood’s Universal Studios, much of the picturesque little town of Amity you see in Jaws was shot in various parts of Martha’s Vineyard.

It’s here you can relive all the best moments from Steven Spielberg’s 1975 blockbuster, from visiting the beach where Jaws meets (and eats) Chrissie Watkins to diving off the bridge where Brody frantically cries out for his missing son.

Just remember, great whites are in fact a common sight there.

4. Stairs from The Exorcist, Washington, D.C.

What an excellent day for an exorcism. Photo: Pat David / Flickr

One of the most shocking resolutions in horror was definitely the climatic ending of The Exorcist, which took place on a flight of stairs in Washington, D.C.

Today, the site is used mostly by runners looking to strengthen their calves. But, these historic steps still attract legions of horror film buffs. You can find them at 36th Street NW and M Street NW in Georgetown.

5. Evans City Cemetery, Pittsburgh

They’re coming for you, Barbara! Photo: Ross Griff / Flickr

Of all the zombie films and shows that have ever graced pop culture, arguably the most iconic scenes are found in George Romero’s Night of the Living Dead.

Partially filmed in the small town of Evans City—just 35 minutes north of Pittsburgh—you’ll come across the Evans City Cemetery where the film’s opening scenes were shot.

Be polite and respect the dead. Photo: Sarah / Flickr

And remember to practice good cemetery etiquette by walking in between headstones, and not standing on top of a burial place—respect the dead (and undead), and they'll respect you.