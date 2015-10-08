5 Simple Dorm Room Cooking Hacks

Dorm room life presents itself with a number of obstacles – shared space, shared bathrooms, and no real kitchen. The lucky ones may get a refrigerator and tiny microwave, but that shouldn’t stop you from being the gourmet you know you are.

Learning to set a table not included.

Here are five college cooking hacks that take a little effort, but reap huge rewards.

1. Coffee Pot Rice

Perfect for making small portions look cute.

Use your coffee maker as a rice cooker. Just pour rice into the coffee pot, add water to the machine accordingly, and hit brew. Once all the water’s in the pot, keep cooking for another ten minutes. You’ll debate buying a real rice cooker for the rest of your life.

2. Quiche In A Mug

Plate it or leave it in a mug. Photo: Laurel F / Flickr

Whisk eggs with just a splash of milk in a mug. Add cheese, some vegetables, maybe some salt and pepper, whatever you want, and cook it in the microwave for a minute or so. Slide onto a plate if you’re trying to impress someone, or leave it in said mug for when you have an entire season of something to watch alone on Netflix.

3. Flat Iron French Toast

Cut it up so it doesn’t look like you made it with an iron.

Batter up your bread accordingly with milk, eggs and sugar until thoroughly soaked and wrap it in foil. Pull out the iron and ironing board and heat it up (try the “linen” setting). Anyone staying over will try to marry you. You’re the closest thing they know to a wizard.

4. Dorito Taco Salad

Just add your favorite chips for that crunch factor.

Take a bag of tortilla chips (or Fritos or Doritos, if you’re going for it) and dump in all the goodies you’re going to want to Slamdance in your mouth. We’re talking beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapeños, hot sauce, all the goods. Shake it up, grab a fork, and celebrate your new life as a master chef.

5. Coffee Burner Panini

If you’re lucky, make a whole baguette.

There’s a fork in this road, and it’s up to you to take the one that’s simplest. Either wrap your sandwich in foil and use a clothing iron or grill it in an adorably tiny frying pan on your coffee maker’s burner. No points off either way. Both will make for good stories down the road, which, again, is long before you become the celebrated chef you’re destined to be.