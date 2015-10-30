5 Spookiest Planes, Trains, Automobiles...And Boats

When you think of a haunted place, you might imagine a dark, decrepit house atop a foreboding hill, decorated with dead trees. When you think of haunted things, you may picture a dirty rag doll with a sinister smile, or an old journal with burnt pages and chicken scratch handwriting.

But what about haunted modes of transportation? Flashes of Steven King’s Christine aside, here are five real-life haunted places, that just might follow you home.

1. The Star of India

Like “Pirates of the Caribbean,” but in San Diego.

At 152 years, the Star of India is the oldest active sailing ship in the world. Found in San Diego, Calif., the Star embarked on 21 voyages around the globe and has surely had its share of trauma. The Gold Rush-era ship survived several natural disasters, multiple collisions, and, inevitably, the loss of sailors and passengers, some of whom never left.

Ship workers over the years have reported seeing cupboards open and close on their own, alarms tripping at nothing, and hearing voices and footsteps.

Additionally, paranormal experts have conducted various investigations and collected what appears to be evidence of ghostly presences, in both visual and audio form.

2. Bockscar

Come for the history. Stay for the haunted planes.

Housed within the Air Power Gallery in the National U.S. Air Force Museum in Dayton, Ohio, the Bockscar is known as the “aircraft that ended WWII.”

While not as well known as the Enola Gay, this Boeing B­29 dropped the infamous “Fat Man” atomic bomb on Nagasaki, Japan in 1945, killing an estimated 35,000 to 40,000 individuals.

Museum workers and guests have claimed to see the spirit of a Japanese boy who hangs around the plane, sometimes hiding underneath.

If that wasn’t enough, there are numerous other World War II planes and helicopters within the exhibit that are also said to be haunted.

3. Silverpilen

Mind the gap. And the ghosts.

The tale of Silverpilen, which translates to “The Silver Arrow,” is certainly one of Sweden’s spookiest. Manufactured in the mid-60s as a test unit, this Stockholm Metro train rarely saw much time on the tracks.

When it was introduced, the train was made up of aluminum model C5 cars and was a stark contrast to the friendlier green­ cars the Swedes were used to boarding.

Legend claims that the late-­night silver train seldom stopped at a station, if at all. Allegedly, the car held passengers captive, rendering them unable to exit at their stop for days, months, and even eternity.

When Silverpilen did make a stop, it would sometimes be at the abandoned, and just as ghostly, Kymlinge Metro Station. Because of this many Stockholmers refused to step foot onto the train.

Decommissioned in 1996, Silverpilen and its cars were distributed to various parts of the country.

4. The Queen Mary

With 49 reported deaths onboard, expect the unexpected.

Making her maiden voyage in May of 1936 and serving not just as one of Cunard Line’s premier ocean liners, but also as a troopship nicknamed “The Grey Ghost” during World War 2, the RMS Queen Mary finally retired in 1967.

Permanently docked in Long Beach, Calif., the Queen Mary now hosts restaurants, museums, a hotel, and a whole lot of ghosts.

In its long history, there have been 49 reported deaths aboard the ship and is said to host over a hundred spirits. Amongst the haunted hot spots include both the first and second class pools, a number of staterooms and “Door 13” located in one of the engine rooms.

Through October, you can even take your chances aboard the “Dark Harbor,” where the entire ship is turned into a giant haunted maze.

5. James Dean’s Spyder (aka “Little Bastard”)

You’d be fortunate to stumble upon such a piece of Hollywood history. Or would you?

On September 30, 1955, a young movie star named James Dean sped down a California highway in his beloved Porsche 550 Spyder when he collided with another oncoming vehicle. While Dean remains a beloved icon, his infamous Spyder had a reputation of being cursed, both before and after the accident.

After the crash, the remains of the totaled car were reportedly purchased by Dr. William F. Eschrich. He stripped the vehicle of the engine and other mechanical parts and had them placed in another race car, which crashed in 1956. The body of the Spyder was given to automotive customizer George Barris, who displayed it throughout the country at auto shows and exhibitions.

Along the way, very odd, inexplicable events involving the Spyder occurred, including its spontaneous combustion, and eventually, the car disappeared altogether.

The whereabouts of both the Spyder and Dean’s other Porsche, a 356 Super Speedster, remain a mystery to this day.