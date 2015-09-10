5 Ways to PB&J Perfection

Peanut butter and jelly. Reading those words fills my head with nostalgia and my mouth with saliva. As a child who brought lunch to school, I never tired of finding a slightly pressed PB&J at the bottom of my bag. The sandwich would always be whole wheat, with crust on, and a carton of milk no further than a hand’s reach.

Now that I am of adult age, I’m always searching for other ways to get that creamy, jammy goodness in my mouth. Thankfully others have the same idea.

Modern take on a classic! Photo: www.halfbakedharvest.com

1. The Original

Who would ever guess something that resembles the waste from a nursing child would taste like heaven? Lots of food sites always tout three ingredient recipes, but this one, this one is king.

Noms! Photo: Matias Garabedian / Flickr

2. Peanut Butter and Jelly Stuffed Donuts

A thin line separates madness from genius, and gluttonous geniuses can create some truly mad desserts.

What we have here are glazed jelly donuts already batting above average on the flavor scale. Add to it an additional peanut butter glaze and, just, wow.

Make me now! Photo: Bakerbynature

3. Peanut Butter and Jelly Ice Cream

If you’re someone who goes for the more beignet style old-school donut, we got you covered too. Rather than having a glaze, each morsel is filled with warm, gooey PB&J.

Anyone familiar with Friendly’s Restaurant is aware of their amazing Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup, or Reese’s Pieces sundaes covered with warm peanut butter sauce and fudge. The sauce was essential. But what if the ice cream were all peanut butter with a topping of jelly? Like a genie in a bottle, your wish has been commanded.

All my dreams come true. Photo: www.kleinworthco.com

4. Peanut Butter and Jelly Soda

There have been other, more commercial PB&J creations to varying degrees of success. Candy confectioner and distributor Rocket Fizz has a soda line called Lester’s Fixins with a Peanut Butter & Jelly Soda. If you are one who prefers your sandwich carbonated then by all means give it a shot.

There’s also bacon, if you fancy that. Photo: Delventhal / Flickr

5. Peanut Butter and Jelly Yogurt

And finally, everyone’s favorite alternative neighborhood grocer Trader Joe’s has a Peanut Butter and Jelly Nonfat Greek Yogurt. Perfect for that someone with an active lifestyle who doesn’t have time to drink milk with their PB&J.