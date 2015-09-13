6 Insane Palm Springs AirBnBs

Palm Springs, California, home to many Coachella music festival attendees, haven for retirees, year-round pool weather, golf courses and most importantly, breathtaking foodie party cribs you can rent out and call your own.

Palm Springs is a hop-skip away of a vacation town for Southern California locals, long considered a “desert resort city.” With the help of sites like AirBNB (and Vrbo.com), vacationing is no longer confined to the inside of a hotel room.

Per capita, the AirBNB availability in the area is staggering. It’s as if all these rich people want you to feel luxury for a few days (or weeks) at a time.

Here are some of the most perfect and serene settings found on AirBNB for a Palm Springs retreat, prioritized by dope kitchens, sexy pools and affordability when you devy up the rental cost between you and a few of your mates!

Casa Madrina

1930s restored vintage at its sexiest. This place has 4 bedrooms, 6 beds and boasts NO TVs or Phones (they want you to be one with yourself and friends!). Although, they do have dope Internet and picturesque places to set up your dinner on the property. It’s currently sitting at $735 a night, so split up evenly amongst a couple friends makes this magical home a reality super quick.

Modern Luxury Gets Earthy

Minutes from Downtown Palm Springs, this crib is mid-century style, has its own casita (detached guest house for fancy folks) and a fully stocked kitchen. Heck, even the guest house has its own kitchen – wherever you’re at on the property, you’re gonna be within arms reach of a place to get some food.

The “Hollywood” House

The backyard is painted with clean white lines juxtaposed with clean grass which works splendidly with the modern and monochromatic interior. Glass doors, sheek white walls and the focal of the interior: a shiny new kitchen. There’s something eerily majestic about peering out of a window and seeing the beautiful desert views framed by the Hollywood-esque flat white walls. Seriously.

Six Palms Seclusion

Imagine it’s night time – blueish black desert night sky littered with stars, a line of green frames the bottom of your scene, a blue pool glowing as you sit under a beautiful patio overlooking it all – eating a dinner you made just moments earlier with your mates in the kitchen that maintains the same view as your outdoor patio. This 3 bedroom pool house sits on a massive 13,000 square foot corner lot, hedged on all sides like a green fortress.

Aciado Dorado

Sure, it’s a little off the beaten path in nearby Joshua Tree, but if you’re looking to live out your lifelong dream of being a Bond supervillain, Aciado Dorado (“The Gold House”) is the spot for you. Pretty much every surface is some shade of gold, which looks very pretty (the house has been used in countless photo shoots), but isn’t very practical. Then again, supervillains have never been known for their practicality.

Your Rich Uncle’s Golf Course Villa

It’s the rich uncle’s playhouse of Palm Springs. A massive Spanish Revival Home built into one of Palm Springs’ most desirable gated golf communities. There’s an enviable chef kitchen that comes fully stocked, cathedral ceilings throughout and a crazy amount of natural light pouring inside from every direction.

Seriously, this is the house your rich uncle who just sold off a construction company owns – and if you’re feeling particularly bold, come up a night before the rest of your group and walk around this palace completely naked. You’ve made it. Just like your uncle.