6 Sweet and Simple Ways To Use Japan's New Sliced Chocolate

Do you believe in love at first sight? Love at first decadent, no-utensils-required sight? Bourbon, a Japanese confectionary company, certainly does, and they’re sweeping millions of people off their feet with their new pre-sliced, individually wrapped chocolate.

It is literally the best thing since sliced bread.

Made of Nama chocolate, the slices are a winning combination of chocolate ganache, double the amount of cream found in regular milk chocolate, and a bit of liqueur. Yes, true to their name, Bourbon does put a minor amount of liqueur into each batch, making each square about 1.3% alcohol.

No more melting chocolate on the stove or scraping Nutella off of a spoon (OK, we’ll never stop doing that), these fudge-like slices are here to make incorporating chocolate into your diet much easier, for better or worse. Here are a few suggestions, in case your mind isn’t already filled with possible recipes.

1. Melt Them On Pancakes

Yaaasss, queen!

Who needs chocolate chip pancakes?

2. Make Chocolate Truffles

Witchcraft for your taste buds!

Trick your friends into thinking you’re a chocolatier by rolling half a sheet into a ball and dipping it in cocoa powder. Obviously, this chocolate is begging for more chocolate.

3. Experiment With Dessert Crepes

I’m crying – they’re so beautiful.

Everyone knows chocolate is the perfect base for any sweet crepe, but creamy, alcoholic chocolate? Brunch just got interesting.

4. Craft Adorable Chocolate Flowers

YES, I WILL ACCEPT THIS ROSE!

These roses are almost too beautiful to eat. Almost.

5. Melt Them On Banana-Almond Toast

You had me at “melt them.”

Let’s be real – we’ll probably ditch the bananas and almonds altogether.

6. Create Your Own Winter Wonderland

Wait, where’s the chocolate? I CAN’T SEE THE CHOCOLATE! Ohthankgod it’s under the sugar.

If you have too much time, powdered sugar, and a love of all things miniature, this little snowman will happily keep you company – until you get hungry, of course.

If you live outside of Japan, you can only buy these little marvels in bulk from Bourbon’s online store. A dozen 5-slice packs will cost you ¥3,240, or about $27.

All stills are promotional images from Bourbon.