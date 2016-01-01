7 Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Foodies

Even though everyone eats, not everyone devours cuisine culture. It’s the foodies who relish in the brainstorming, the cooking, the dining, and the blessed “how good was that” ramblings of total satisfaction. But it’s not just you and your friends.

Celebrities absolutely have foodies in their ranks. Here’re are seven of the most famous, most vocal diners.

1. Chrissy Teigen

The woman loves her some fat and carbs and somehow still looks like this. Photo: @chrissyteigen / Instagram

The model, TV host, and notably hilarious charmer (alongside husband John Legend) has never been shy about her starry-eyed love affair with all that is edible. She leveled up when she created her foodie site, So Delushious.

What were once "personal random ramblings from a girl who loves bacon and can’t be fat” is now a solid, very stylish food blog. She even has a cookbook coming out called Cravings: Recipes for All the Food You Want to Eat.

2. Lauren Conrad

It’s clear she knows how to pair her wine. Photo: @laurenconrad / Instagram

All for high-quality meals and colorful cocktails, the media personality who got her start on the reality shows Laguna Beach and The Hills (and since conquered the fashion world as well as the New York Times’ bestsellers’ list) can’t get enough of the tastiest eats and drinks.

Between dish recommendations and foodie gift suggestions, she’s not shy about her cultivated love affair with fresh ingredients and fine taste.

3. Kelis (Rogers)

She knows it’s never the wrong time for a turkey leg. Photo: @sausageandboots / Instagram

The singer-songwriter, eternally known for her hit “Milkshake,” didn’t name one of her albums Food with song titles like “Breakfast,” “Jerk Ribs,” “Cobbler,” “Friday Fish Fry,” and “Biscuits n’ Gravy” as a lark. The certified chef adores the craft of the kitchen in any medium.

Last year, she launched an SXSW food truck and a Cooking Channel series called Saucy and Sweet. This year, she wrote her first cookbook called My Life on a Plate, which she considers “an exploration of tastes and cultures.”

4. Robert De Niro

But does he hunt for his own food, is the question. Photo: @robertdeniroofficial / Instagram

When Japanese chef Nobuyuki Matsuhisa open his Beverly Hills restaurant in the late 1980s, it fast became a go-to for the Hollywood legend, who’s been cool from Mean Streets to Dirty Grandpa.

A few years later, the actor and chef teamed up to open the now-famous Nobu in New York, which became an instant darling of the critics and public alike. They’ve since expanded across the world, with restaurants from London to Hong Kong.

5. Oprah Winfrey

Because of course she is! Photo: @oprah / Instagram

Of course the media empress cooks from scratch, given that there’s nothing she can’t do. I mean, she’s acted, run a magazine, hosted a daytime talk show, and recently purchased 10% of Weight Watchers. Cooking is nothing to her.

The best part is that she’s more than down to share recipes, cooking advice, or just her favorite snacks. From quick fixes like corn fritters (Stedman’s favorite) to homemade classics like chicken and wild rice, she wants her followers to eat as well as she does.

6. Neil Patrick Harris

And he’s not afraid to make a mess in the kitchen. Photo: @nph / Instagram

From Doogie Howser, M.D. to How I Met Your Mother, the actor has never had trouble cooking up something. But at home, he credits many of his divine dishes on Instagram to husband (and professional chef) David Burtka, when he’s not treating himself to deliciousness out on the town.

Apparently, Burtka can make anything from coffee-rubbed lamb chops to one of the most insane Thanksgiving crudités spreads ever, all to the comedian’s high praise. Plus, he celebrates meals out like works of art.

7. Floyd Mayweather

If your health were your money-maker, you’d pay close attention to your food, too. Photo: @floydmayweather / Instagram

Given that he’s the highest-paid athlete, it should be no surprise that the flashy undefeated boxer pays his personal chef an absurd amount. But maybe you weren’t expecting Quiana Jeffries, known professionally as Chef Q, to be collecting $1,000 per plate in the lead-up to the champ’s “Battle for Greatness” match with Manny Pacquiao.