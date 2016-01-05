7 Green Drinks To Get The Year Started Right

A few days into 2016 and you’re still rocking on those resolutions! A task not easily achieved amidst gorgeous Instagrams of brunches and game day spreads. But don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with seven excellent green drinks to help keep you healthy well into the new year.

1. Sweet Cinnamon Green Smoothie

Hold on to that holiday flavor! Photo: @fmbukele / Instagram

Did someone say sweet? You don’t have to give up everything tasty this year to get on the right track. This combination of creamy avocado and cinnamon with spinach, unsweetened vanilla almond milk and banana will make a healthy transition from the holidays a little easier.

The cinnamon adds a nice holiday touch with the benefits of sweetness from the almond milk sans all the extra sugar. Keep the jolly good vibes flowing straight into 2016!

2. Go-To Green Juice

Drinking it from a lovely glass makes it taste better: science! Photo: @saltyy_mermaid / Instagram

This green juice is the classic green juice that is easy enough to make at home if you don’t mind a little clean up. Kale, spinach, celery, cucumber, lemon, and ginger are the ideal detox ingredients for getting you back on the right track after a season full of indulgences.

Drink one in the morning and grab an extra for a mid-morning snack or to pair with a healthy lunch. Here is one juice we plan on keeping around all year long!

3. Peanut Butter & Jelly Smoothie

Don’t be fooled by its green complexion—this tastes like the golden years of your childhood. Photo: @zahrauniverse / Instagram

You had us at peanut butter! The elementary school lunch favorite packs plenty of protein for those post-work out fuel sessions with a combo of nut butter and yogurt. Creamy (or crunchy!) peanut butter, spinach, strawberries, vanilla Greek yogurt and a touch of almond milk make all those workouts a little bit sweeter with something to look forward to at the end!

4. Savory Green Juice

So good you’ll want to make an army of them. Photo: @simplegreensmoothies / Instagram

A lot of juices tend to be sweet or bitter but not this one! Anyone can start the day off healthy but lasting until midday can be tough. This juice gives you something to look forward to drinking!

These greens come together and make a juice perfect for lunch or dinner. Two big handfuls of kale, spinach, romaine, parsley, cilantro, garlic and lime that add tons of flavor and keep things super healthy. For a spicy punch, throw in a few slices of fresh jalapeno to take things up a notch, olè!

5. Mango Coconut Smoothie

A creamy treat that’ll bring those summer feels straight to your taste buds. Photo: @jess_likethat_ / Instagram

If a tropical paradise is what you’re after this year, then this is the smoothie for you! These fresh fruit flavors will have you beach ready in no time! Fresh or frozen spinach, pineapple, mango and mixed berries with coconut water plus Medjool dates or honey for a little sweetness will have you dreaming of white sandy beaches and lots of sunshine! Blend one of these up for a taste of summer all winter long!

6. Green Warrior Morning Smoothie

Start your day with a “yay!” Photo: @verve_juice / Instagram

Get any week started off right with a little green power! A citrusy blend of grapefruit, cucumber, dinosaur or baby kale plus an apple and a spoonful of coconut oil blend for a perfect antioxidant packed morning start.

The coconut oil adds some healthy fats that will help keep you satisfied until lunch. Add a few fresh mint leaves for a refreshing twist to get your day started off on the right foot!

7. Green Lemonade

Make your insides glow green! Photo: @fitbride610 / Instagram

Who doesn’t love a big glass full of sweet, tart lemonade!?! This twist on the yard stand favorite nixes the refined sugar and adds tons of fresh, healthy ingredients.

Granny Smith apples, two lemons, cucumber, ginger, and spinach make a delicious drink that is perfect for any time of day, although we think this makes the perfect afternoon power pick-me-up!