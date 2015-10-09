7 Reasons To Ravage A Fluffernutter Right Now

The Fluffernutter. Pervasive throughout the Northeast, unknown almost everywhere else. The recipe is simple perfection: peanut butter and Fluff (spreadable marshmallow in a jar) between 2 slices of bread.

Today is National Fluffernutter Day, and if you’ve never tried the ooey-goodness, then you haven’t truly lived. Take it upon yourself to run out, pick up some Fluff, and experience something truly transcendental.

If those words haven’t swayed you, maybe these seven reasons will.

1. The Inventor of Fluff Has the Best.Name.Ever.

The Grandfluffer himself. Photo: Steve McFarland / Flickr

As if pulled from a Simpson’s episode, the inventor of Fluff was named Archibald Query. Take that, Montgomery Burns! He came up with creamy goodness in Somerville, Massachusetts in 1917 solidifying it as a New England delicacy.

2. The Term “Fluffernutter” was Hatched by Mad Men

No credit to Don Draper. Photo: Amira_a / Flickr

Ok, so Don Draper had no direct influence over the actual product, but in 1960 Fluff owners Durkee-Mower Inc.’s advertising agency created the “Fluffernutter” name, which they quickly trademarked.

3. It’s No Better Or Worse Than Jelly

Jelly ain’t got nothing on the fluffernutter.

You can argue that jelly is made of fruit while Fluff consists of heaven–sorry, sugar and egg whites. But if you compare equal portion sizes (say, two tablespoons) you’ll find more calories and carbs in jelly, though Fluff does contain more grams of sugar.

4. So Beloved, It Has Its Own Festival

Boston is so lucky! Photo: Steve McFarland /Flickr

“What the Fluff?” is a festival offering food, games, and crafts all in honor of the fluffy stuff. Taking place just outside Boston, it’s now in its tenth year.

5. Fluffernutters Have Stood Up to The Ire of Senators

In 2006, Massachusetts State Senator Jarrett Barrios attempted to attach an amendment to a bill that would limit Fluffernutter distribution to once a week after discovering his son had daily access to them at school. The legislation failed.

6. It’s Been to The International Space Station

Thumbs up for the fluffernutter. Photo:Paul Hudson / Flickr

If you thought astronauts got stuck with only Astronaut Ice Cream, think again. In 2011, Lowell, Massachusetts native, and NASA astronaut Richard Michael Linnehan ate one while traveling more than 17 thousand miles per hour aboard the International Space Station.

7. It Has Optimum Food Porn Potential

Noted. Instagram me now! Photo: Janet Hudson / Flickr

Gooey foods tend to look especially tantalizing through Instagram filters, and it’s hard to argue with the contrasting golden-brown of peanut butter with the alabaster sheen of Fluff.