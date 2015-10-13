7 Surprisingly Eggciting Facts About Eggs

More than just the foundation of life, eggs are the foundation of a solid breakfast. Scrambled, fried, sunny side up, or hard boiled – any way you cook it the egg will remain incredibly edible.

So incredible is the egg, it’s worth stepping back to appreciate just how nuanced and complex an egg truly is.

Here are seven eggciting facts you probably didn’t know about eggs.

1. The rest of the world leaves their eggs out at room temperature.

American Eggceptionalism. Photo: Raysonho / wikipedia.com

Only America and a handful of other countries refrigerate their eggs. Eggs lay with a natural coating that keeps anything from getting in. Because we consider fresh eggs inherently unclean, we wash them right away, removing the coating and forcing them to be refrigerated.

2. Eggs are graded on a number of factors, just like the SAT’s.

Eggstra Credit. Photo: Watershed Post / Flickr

All eggs are graded either AA, A or B. So what’s the difference between top honors and mediocrity? Things like texture, shape, thickness and air cell size (the pocket of space between the inner and outer shell membranes) all play a role.

3. There really is no difference between white and brown eggs.

Eggstreme Prejudice. Photo: Timothy Titus / Wikipedia.com

Just where do white and brown eggs come from? This may seem rather obvious, but white chickens lay white eggs while brown ones lay brown eggs. You are now free to slap yourself in the face.

4. America has a love affair with eggs.

Egg-onomics of Scale. Photo: Davidlohr Bueso / Flickr

America alone eats somewhere in the neighborhood of 77 billion eggs per year, or roughly 250 eggs per person. Coincidentally, the average chicken lays around 250-300 eggs a year. Does this mean each of us should just get our own private chicken?

5. Eggs have had a tumultuous relationship with nutritionists.

Eggregious Error.

For a long time, the egg was the poster child of obesity. High in cholesterol and fat, it was blamed for our ever-eggspanding waistlines (sorry, couldn’t help myself). Today we know that while yes, the egg is high in cholesterol, it doesn’t increase heart disease and comes packed with top-quality protein, healthy fats, and antioxidants.

6. There is a simple trick to tell if an egg is cooked or raw.

Don’t Yoke Over This.

How can you tell a hard-boiled egg from a raw one? Spin it! If it’s hard-boiled, it will rotate smoothly, but if it’s raw, it will wobble around.

7. It’s not your imagination. Some eggs peel better than others.

Become An Eggspert Peeler.

Ever notice how sometimes your eggs peel effortlessly while other times they’re just such a pain in the ass? What you may not realize is that the fresher the egg, the harder it is to peel. As an egg ages, the air cell increases allowing more room between egg and shell. So for stress-free peeling, go with an older egg.