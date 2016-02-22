7 Things You Probably Didn't Know About Pizza Hut

Brought to cheesy life in 1958 by way of two brothers who had to borrow a few hundred bucks from their mom, Pizza Hut has undoubtedly become an empire, earning a special place in the hearts of families and college students the world over.

With more than 15,000 locations in nearly 100 countries, it shouldn’t be too surprising to learn that Pizza Hut has been the top pizza retailer in the world since 1971. But over the years, they’ve been no stranger to the strange and unusual.

1. Pizza Hut Was The First Company Ever To Deliver To Space

Really hoping it looked this cool when they did. Photo: bllix / Flickr

Sent to the International Space Station in 2001, the pizza had to go through “rigorous stabilized thermal conditions,” which doesn’t sound that weird for fast food, to ensure the astronauts could even eat the pie by the time it arrived.

2. There Were Once Easy-Bake Pizza Hut Ovens

Getting them hooked on the 'Hut early. Photo: @bizzard / Etsy

Back in the 1970s, a toy oven, shaped like a Pizza Hut restaurant, baked tiny little pizzas. Nobody knows for sure if this 60-watt bulb approach is even that different from their standard restaurant baking process.

One thing we do know for sure is that Little Tikes missed a prime opportunity to turn their Cozy Coupe into a children’s delivery vehicle.

3. Pizza Hut Perfume (Briefly) Existed

YEP. Photo: @huffpostfood / Instagram

One hundred Canadian Facebook fans won bottles of the limited-edition fragrance known as Eau de Pizza Hut. The bottled scent, described (by the brand) as “fresh dough with a bit of spice,” arrived in what looked like small pizza boxes. U.S. followers had a Valentine’s Day chance to win the perfume on Twitter.

4. There’s An Entire Blog Dedicated To Pics Of Repurposed Pizza Huts

Check it out if you want to be weirdly depressed for some reason. Photo: @nlanese / Instagram

It’s called “Used to Be a Pizza Hut,” and while many of the buildings go on to become new restaurants, it’s a pretty broad spread, ranging from dental practices to funeral homes. Likewise, there’s been a (successful) Kickstarter for a photo book called Pizza Hunt about these very former Pizza Huts.

5. As Recent As 2012, You Could Score A Pizza Hut Engagement Package

Awwwwwwweeee (I think). Photo: @laurrrrr / Instagram

Pizza Hut threw out a deal you never could’ve expected. For $10,010, ten “lucky” individuals could score flowers, fireworks, a photographer, a limo, a ruby ring, and a $10 dinner box, all for popping the big question. We’re sure it’s someone’s idea of romance. Somewhere.

6. Pizza Hut Advertised On A Launched Rocket

If you squint REAL GOOD, you can see what it says on the side of that rocket. Photo: Pixtabay

In 1999, Pizza Hut bucked up more than a million dollars for a 30-foot ad on a Russian Proton rocket because, sure, why not? We’re sure it was worth it for the 30 odd seconds it was visible before disappearing into the heavens.

7. Pizza Hut Wanted To Advertise On The Moon

Because they just LOVE to advertise where no one can see it. Photo: @hottopictanforan / Instagram

In 1999, the chief executive also wanted to throw the Pizza Hut logo on the moon with lasers, but a good amount of astronomers and physicists laid out the cold, lunar truth for him.

The logo would need to be the size of Texas to be remotely visible by earthlings, and at an absurd cost somewhere in the hundreds of millions of dollars.