7 Ways To Take Greek Yogurt To The Next Level

Let’s be honest about Greek yogurt – it’s pretty boring stuff. Sure it’s healthier than normal yogurt with a slight tartness but exciting? Not so much. Staring at a spoonful is about as exciting as watching our nails dry, so we are on a mission to incorporate this good-for-you snack into some of our favorite meals.

Here are seven ways to take that Greek yogurt in your fridge to the next level.

1. Pizza Dough

It looks like a normal crust, but it’s not! Photo: @paradises24 / Instagram

You heard us. As a dish enjoyed any time of day, pizza is the fifth food group. And get this: there are two-ingredient recipes out there. Two! Combine a cup of greek yogurt with a cup and a half of self-rising flour, put in the oven at 500 degrees for 10 minutes, and boom.

Make your own next time and throw a DIY pizza party. Doing so will allow you to delegate purchasing beer to everybody else.

2. Fudge Pops

One day this could all be yours! Photo: @healthy_karma / Instagram

Dessert is how we celebrate the best of times and the worst of times, so converting it into a treat is a no-brainer. Blend with chocolate almond milk, and locate those popsicle molds. Chilled, hand-held happiness is within your reach. Bonus: you’ll have extras to share (or not).

3. Pancakes

Flippity-Flappity-delicious! Photo: @honestandtasty / Instagram

If there’s a way to make flapjacks good for you, we are all in. Assembling this stack with our designated ingredient makes for some protein-packed perfection. All you need is one egg, a cup of Greek yogurt and a large banana.

Think it’s too healthy? Bring a handful of chocolate chips into the mix. Now pass the maple syrup.

4. Avocado Ranch Dip

Yogurt game strong! Photo: @vvbrn / Instagram

When in doubt, we say craft a party dish. Find us someone who says no to avocado or ranch (allergies excluded), and we’ll slap some sense into them. Greek yogurt’s tart attitude plays well with others, making it the perfect meeting place for raw veggies, chips and maybe that chicken sandwich for tomorrow’s lunch.

5. Fettuccine Alfredo

Go on, have a second helping. Photo: @xoxococomademoiselle / Instagram

Of all the pasta indulgences, we avoided this one forever once we learned how much fat this sauce contained – until now.

Lose the flour, heavy cream, and eggs and substitute with Greek yogurt, parmesan, and your choice of seasoning. It makes for a trio of richness that’d otherwise go straight to your hips.

With so few ingredients, we suggest using some quality Parm and pasta. Oooh, and grilled shrimp. What time can we come over for dinner?

6. Overnight Oats

Let it soak. Photo: @bonnieandbumble / Instagram

Greek yogurt on its own is ‘blah’ until layered with tasty delights and stashed in the fridge until morning. Add oats, spice, milk, yogurt and whatever sings to you; we’re fans of flaxseed and protein powder.

Either shake it (if you’ve got a lid) or give a thorough stir to get things mixed up. When it’s time for brekkie, this concoction will provide that punch of energy that’ll last longer than those donuts.

7. Coleslaw

I will take one of these daily, please. Photo: @thehowtoduo / Instagram

We’re squeezing in a slaw for good measure, because veggies! You might count lettuce leaf and tomato slice in a burger as ‘salad’, but we feel less guilty with a recipe including carrots, cabbage, and green onions.

Quick to throw together, cool down a spicy burger with ‘em, or have it accompany that next batch of fried chicken. You’ll be thanking us for that bonus crunch and tang to your meal.