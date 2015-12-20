8 Best Holiday Treats From Disney

Disneyland is undeniably the happiest place on Earth, but tastiest? Not only do the parks dole out delicious Dole Whips and crank out colorful candy year round; every holiday season they generously expand their holiday menus, increasing cheer by approximately 1000%.

Mickey Mouse beignets, indulgent funnel cakes, chorizo pie – oh, mustn’t spoil your appetite! Stuff your eyes with the tastiest treats at Disney’s many parks this holiday season.

1. Holiday Funnel Cake - Disneyland, CA

It’s like Magic Mountain in dessert form. Photo: Pete Pham

What do you get when you combine funnel cake, brownie, and holiday magic? The answer to my prayers. This one-of-a-kind holiday funnel cake gets topped with brownie chunks, chocolate sauce, and whipped cream, with generous sprinklings of powdered sugar and crushed candy cane.

And if one scrumptious funnel cake just isn’t enough (understandable), you can pick up an apple pie funnel cake located at the Hungry Bear Restaurant in Critter Country.

2. Christmas Fantasy Cake - Tokyo Disney

My fantasy cake would be slightly larger. Photo: 6happiness4 / Instagram

1,240 yen (about $10 USD) will earn you one of the sweetest little holiday cakes in existence. The fruity cutie is one among several other equally colorful treats from Tokyo Disney, part of their Christmas Fantasy 2015 celebration.

3. Candy Cane Beignets - Disneyland, CA

It’s almost jarring how excited people get about eating Mickey. Photo: Pete Pham These delicious Mickey Mouse-shaped beignets get dusted with a peppermint-flavored powdered sugar. Along with the Gingerbread Man cookies, complete with Mickey Mouse “ears,” these are straight-up Instagram-worthy and undeniably delicious. You can find the beignets in both the Cafe Orleans and Mint Julep Bar in New Orleans Square. 4. Traditional Rice Cream - Disney World, Florida Doesn’t look like much, but it tastes like happiness! Photo: @disneyworldlove / Instagram

Part of Disney World’s “Holidays Around the World” showcase, this traditional rice cream celebrates the classic dessert from Norway. You can find this treat at either Disney’s Akershus Royal Banquet Hall or the Kringla Bakeri Og Cafe.

5. Chorizo Pizza - Disney’s California Adventure, CA

Bonus points for finding a pie shaped like Mickey’s head. Photo: Pete Pham

Chorizo on pizza is all we’ve ever wanted! The thick crust pizza comes from Disneyland’s California Adventure and gets topped with cotija cheese, spicy chorizo, fresh pico de gallo, and a tomatillo-cilantro crema drizzle. Grab a slice from Boardwalk Pizza and Pasta at Paradise Pier.

6. Torta Al Pastor - Disney’s California Adventure, CA

Warms your tummy to get you through those harsh California winters. Photo: Pete Pham

Another fine specimen courtesy of Disney’s California Adventure, this hearty torta comes loaded with marinated pork with chorizo beans, lettuce, avocado mash, Mexican crema, and is served on a bolillo roll.

Look for it in the Paradise Garden Grill at Paradise Pier. Plus, you can also find several other unique Mexican dishes in the park like homemade pozole, sweet pineapple and raisin tamales, ceviche, buñuelos, and chicken mole!

7. Kai Kou Xiao - Disney World, Florida

But why don’t these treats have a face like all the others?! Photo: @hasall / Instagram

Also known as “Happy Face Fried Cakes,” these sweet little traditional Chinese fried sesame and egg treats are part of Disney World’s “Holidays Around the World” showcase.

8. Pulled Pork Hot Dog - Disney’s California Adventure, CA

Pluto is super jelly that you might like this dog better than him. Photo: Pete Pham

Aside from Pluto, this is the best dog you’ll find in Disneyland, hands-down. Inside a warm toasted roll, sits a seared hot dog topped with BBQ pulled pork, citrus slaw, fried jalapeños, and fresh cilantro.