8 Brainy Foods To Stash In Your Dorm Room

The clock reads 3:30 am and you’re half way through a 20-page term paper due at 8:00 am. Sure you had all semester to get it done, but there was life that needed to be lived.

You’re crashing, but you must persevere. What do you do? You turn to your stash of goodies, but what do you eat? Grab any of these eight foods, guaranteed to give your brain a boost.

1. Peanut Butter

Grab a spoon, take that peanut butter from off your shelf and go to town – Almond Butter works too (you so fancy). Pretty much all nuts are packed with healthy fats (monounsaturated), and Vitamin E. For an added benefit, spread on some whole wheat bread.

Brain Benefit: Improves memory and increases processing speed.

2. Oatmeal

Oatmeal falls into whole grains category that are all brain boosting, but instant oatmeal, in particular, is cheap and easy to make in a pinch though we’d suggest either the steel-cut or low-sugar varieties.

Brain Benefit: A healthy amount of fiber helps lower your blood pressure, increase oxidation, and in turn provides improved cognitive function.

3. Kale Chips

Leafy greens are an excellent source of vitamins and phytonutrients, but you probably won’t be stashing salads in your tiny dorm fridge. Kale chips don’t need to be refrigerated but still provide you with vitamins A, K and plant based omega-3. Chance are they also contain olive oil that is another brain boosting food.

Brain Benefit: Packed with antioxidants and folate to keep your mind sharp.

4. Fresh Brewed Coffee & Tea

Throw on the coffee maker, rip open that tea bag and enjoy optimum brain function. Caffeine in moderation (which may explain why a Red Eye is absent from this list) not only perks you up, but the antioxidants from both are also great for brain health.

Brain Benefit: Lifts your mood and improves your memory and focus.

5. Water

Do you want your brain to shrink? If this is a challenging question, I feel sorry for whatever school accepted you. You may also be under the effects of dehydration that include short term memory loss, focus and decision making. Stay hydrated.

Brain Benefit: The electrolytes from water improve both long and short-term memory as well as focus.

6. Dark Chocolate

The more cocoa in your chocolate, the more flavonoids are packed inside. These antioxidants that can also found in wine help increase blood flow and protect your noggin from aging.

Brain Benefit: Boosts blood flow for improved performance.

7. Yellow Mustard

What makes yellow mustard so yellow? Turmeric. Also popular in curry, turmeric contains a powerful antioxidant called curcumin. Along with cancer-fighting qualities studies show it may play a role in fighting Alzheimer’s and fixing stroke damage.

Brain Benefit: Increases neural stem cell growth for long-term care.

8. Alcohol

Don’t read this as an invitation to take shots of Jager chased with cheap American lager, but go ahead and play a quick game of Slap the Bag with your favorite boxed red. Moderate alcohol consumption prevents blood clots which are good for both your heart and brain.

Brain Benefit: Improves memory and staves off Alzheimers – in moderation.