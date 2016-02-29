8 Deliciously Crafty Ways To Get Your Instant Ramen Fix

Cheap, sodium-rich, and, did we say cheap? This dorm room staple is great made as intended or just poured directly from the package into your mouth. No matter how you prefer your ramen, there is a good chance you’ve never truly explored just how versatile these noodles are.

Here are eight deliciously crafty ways to get your ramen fix. Heck, you might even want to try one of these at home tonight.

1. Ramen Burrito

Move over, rice! Photo: @newforkinyork / Instagram

The perfect mix of your two favorite foods – in your mouth – at the same time! Essentially, we’re swapping out beans and rice for ramen. It’s a fun fusion that looks great on Instagram!

Bonus: it’ll pair fine with whatever you roll it with because these oodles of noodles should absorb any saucy flavors going on. Customize away, but maybe amp up the spice and throw in a crunchy vegetable for contrast.

2. Ramen Pizza

It’s a lot easier to make than dough; we’ll give it that. Photo: @mika_uriu / Instagram

A little grossed out, yet oddly intrigued, we are conflicted by ramen as dough substitute. Somehow, it seems to make sense. While we know a few people who never even finish their crust, most of us inhale slices like it’s no biggie.

Think of it this way – it’ll handle whatever toppings you place without getting all flimsy, and flimsy crusts are no bueno.

3. Krispy Ramen Treats

Ramen for every meal! Photo: Miss Mochi’s Adventures / missmochi.blogspot.com

Stereotyping ramen as savory is assumed, especially if you’ve ever glanced the sodium content of those little packets. So what happens when we want to venture into sweeter territory? Krispy treats happen.

Part gooey marshmallow, part crunchy noodle, all delicious. And cheaper than using foods that pop or snap. Personalize them with cookie cutters for all the compliments.

4. Ramen Latkes

Is this kosher? Photo: @jewishfood / Instagram

There is no better way to cross cultural borders than food. If not for Jewish food blogger Whitney Fisch initiating this recipe, we never would have considered this glorious combination. Simply fry up our noodles and combine with a spicy condiment match to create a lasting and tasty friendship. We approve!

5. Ramen Burger

Probably more carbs than a bun, but it’s worth it. Photo: @smorgasburg / Instagram

While this played out recently, it doesn’t mean it should get ignored. The crunch of a ramen patty makes for excellent textural contrast to a meaty, juicy patty. The sky is the limit when it comes to fixings – cheese, fried egg, grilled onions – there is no wrong.

6. Asian Noodle Salad

Ramen has never looked so light and refreshing. Photo: @gimmesomeoven / Instagram

When our best friend made this meal, we thought it was sarcasm on a plate. Who makes processed noodles the basis for salad? Turns out this dish is more common around the country than we ever expected.

It’s also easy-peasy to throw together. Packaged slaw, edamame and DIY vinaigrette is the answer to your next potluck. You’ll be the person who brought the salad that people actually ate!

7. Ramen Stir-Fry

Browned ramen = bomb ramen. Photo: @amumanu / Instagram

The photo on those noodle packages always show soup, but a dry dish is less messy and just as satisfying. Instead of a seasoning packet, why not try hoisin sauce? Again, this is what you make of it, so go Swedish Chef and clean out the fridge.

Or be more refined with just enough ingredients to make it interesting. Include a green and vegetal component to give it class. Some cooked, chopped chicken is also a healthy protein to use. Don’t limit yourself.

8. Ramen Gnocchi

BOOM. Photo: @hungryintaipei / Instagram

This last dish is our mic drop moment. Although we generally associate gnocchi with potatoes, utilizing softened ramen instead delivers a similar (read: melty-in-the-mouthy) consistency.

You can use ramen to forgo the flour and the potatoes in this dish, turning it into a three ingredient (you heard me, THREE INGREDIENT) dinner staple.

Just blend boiled ramen, eggs, and milk together, toss the resulting dough into a ziplock bag, slice a corner of the bag to make a squeezy-thing, squeeze a bunch of dollops of dough into boiling water, and then pan-fry the ‘ramennochi’ in butter. Easy!