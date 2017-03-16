8 Discontinued Foods We Wish Would Make a Comeback

Sometimes it makes perfect sense for a company to yank a certain food from store shelves. You know, like yogurt-flavored Pepsi or Swedish Fish Oreos. Blech!

But other times we’re left scratching our heads when some of our favorite snacks go MIA at the grocery store. While many of these foods are lost forever, there’s always a chance that companies will bring ‘em back if you lobby hard enough, so never say never!

1. 3D Doritos

2D chips can’t even compare. Image: dinosaurdracula.com

The taste was the same as regular Doritos, but it was always so much more fun to bite into a cone-shaped cracker with a puff of air in the middle. 3D Doritos came in flavors like Jalapeño Cheddar, Nacho Cheese, and Zesty Ranch, and there was also a mini version sold in a plastic can.

We’re not sure why Frito-Lay discontinued the snack in the early 2000s, but they later released Doritos Jacked 3D, which was essentially a giant triangular version of the puffed-up snack. Not quite the same, though…

2. McDonald’s Fried Apple Pies

They don’t make 'em like they used to. Image: justleilah / Instagram

Launched in 1968, apple pie was the first dessert on the McDonald’s menu. They’ve been baked since the mid-1990s, but prior to that, the fast food giant deep-fried them, and they were pretty much the best thing ever.

Last year Mickey D’s tested out a new recipe at 950 restaurants, and a number of patrons reported that this updated version tasted quite a bit like the old one.

3. Nabisco Swiss Cheese Crackers

The cheesiest crackers of all time. Image: infantkicker / Instagram

Nabisco Swiss Cheese crackers were quite popular in the 1980s, but they were eventually discontinued in the United States. They had holes just like a real piece of Swiss, and though they didn’t quite have the taste to match, they were cheesy, crispy and delicious.

Interestingly enough, you CAN get a similar version of this crispy cracker in Canada: The Christie Swiss Cheese Cracker. We might be making a trip up north.

4. Oreo O’s Cereal

Oreos for breakfast?! Yas, please. Image: mrbreakfast.com

If you like your Oreos with milk (um, who doesn’t?!), this was the kind of cereal dreams were made of. Oreo O’s were introduced in 1997, and for some reason, Post Cereals discontinued the chocolatey breakfast noms in 2007.

However, they’re still available in South Korea via Dongsuh Foods. So, there’s still hope.

5. Oatmeal Swirlers

Oatmeal used to be fun. Image: dinosaurdracula.com

Oatmeal is good for you, but getting kids to eat it has always been a challenge. In the early 1990s, General Mills introduced instant oatmeal with strawberry, maple, and apple cinnamon flavored jelly to swirl around on top.

It was sweet, it was fun, but the younger generation eventually stopped playing with their food, and it was removed from store shelves a few years later.

6. Planters Cheez Balls

Cheetos have nothing on these. Image: frostynostalgia / Instagram

We can’t remember when they were first sold, but we do know this: They were removed from the market in 2006 and life just hasn’t been the same since.

Though they stained your fingers and the corners of your mouth with orange dust, they were a hundred times better than Cheetos — and any other cheeseball imposter.

7. EZ Squirt Ketchup

Because red ketchup’s overrated. Image: officialtwiztid / Instagram

This was just as gross as it was awesome. In a bid to get kids to REALLY love ketchup, Heinz introduced colorful EZ Squirt Ketchup back in the '90s, which looked like the perfect mix of condiment and acrylic paint.

Apparently, there wasn’t enough of a market for purple and green ketchup (it got discontinued in 2006), but we secretly wish this would come back.

8. Dunkaroos

The best graham crackers ever. Image: zeeeebs / Instagram

As much as we love Teddy Grahams, Dunkaroos will always be our favorite graham cracker snack. The tasty cookies came with a tub of frosting for dipping (as a bonus, it had sprinkles in it), so our dentists are probably glad these sugary nibbles are dunzo, but we’re not.

They are still available in Canada, so not all is lost.