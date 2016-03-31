8 Hacks For Becoming The Ultimate Brunchinista

Dying to join the ladies who brunch? Well, first you need to know the inner workings of their brunching. It’s like an underground crime ring where you need to know the secret handshake to get in good with the higher-ups.

Lucky for you, we know all the secrets of brunching and we’re willing to share them with you. Yes, we’re extremely generous. Read on to learn eight simple hacks to become the ultimate brunchinista.

1. Use a Turkey Baster to Make the Perfect Pancakes

Because you DESERVE pancakes this perfect! Image: @hosalegna / Instagram

Do you know the struggle of making the perfect pancake? Pouring pancake batter out of bowls usually produces pancakes that look like you cook with your eyes closed.

But for pancakes worthy of a classy brunch, fill a turkey baster with pancake batter and squeeze out perfectly round pancakes. Congratulations, you just won brunch.

2. Use a Waffle Iron to Make Hash Browns

Oh, HEYO. Image: @silvermavis / Instagram

You can always skip the pancakes and go straight to waffles. And if the waffle iron is out, you may as well use it for hash browns. Hash browns aren’t hash browns until they’re brown, crispy, and bursting with flavor.

If you REALLY want to go nuts, you’ll do this. Image: @ari_cooks / Instagram

Waffle irons are the perfect unexpected tool to get them perfectly cooked. Not only will your hash browns be cooked to perfection, but they’ll also be the most fun shape ever – waffle-shaped.

3. Make Perfect Bacon Every Time, Guaranteed

WANT. Image: @benjaminfleon / Instagram

Perfect bacon (turkey, regular, or other) is key for a perfect brunch. So you have to know the perfect way to cook it. This ultimate secret of life consists of two steps.

First, run your bacon under cold water to keep it from shrinking by 50%. Second, line a baking sheet with tin foil, place your bacon on it and cook it in the oven for 10 minutes at 365 degrees Fahrenheit for maximum flavoring. That’s a serious game changer right there.

4. Make a DIY Brunch Bar

I’m sorry, are you unable to display something of this magnitude? Image: @circussnoopy / Instagram

If your brunch is relatively casual, brunch bars are definitely the cool way to serve food. But you’ve looked on Pinterest, and you don’t have a whiteboard table (or something ridiculous like that) big enough to label a brunch bar. No one does, trust me.

For a neat hack, cover the top of your table with wrapping paper. Choose the lightest wrapping paper color you have so you can use a Sharpie to write quirky things underneath each food station.

5. Invest in a Hearty Pitcher

It’s gotta be hearty so it can hold all your COOL STUFF. Image: @thefoxhotel / Instagram

Pitchers have nothing but benefits for your brunch beverages. Not only do they look pretty and allow various fruit slices to marinate in your drink of choice (like sangria!), but they hold the most bang for your brunch. You can make bulk batches of mimosas, save money, and ultimately have more for you and your pals.

6. Make Flavored Butter Yourself

Your friends will be SO impressed by you. Image: @kmpopov / Instagram

A big brunch trend? Flavored butter. Whether it’s cinnamon sugar butter or (my personal favorite) a fruity butter like blackberry, you can instantly class up your brunch with this fancy spread. And luckily, there’s a cheap and easy way to make your own!

It’s like ice cream in warmer, more buttery form. Image: @michaelong / Instagram

Buy some preserves (apricot, raspberry, strawberry, whatever your heart desires) and mix with some room temperature, unsalted butter in a food processor. Serve your fancy butter with any bread item and know that you are the boss of brunch.

7. Use Simple Syrup to Revive Less-Than-Fresh Fruit

Because fruit is prettier when it’s shiny. Image: @livefoodlovefood / Instagram

A display of fresh fruit is a brunch essential. Some party poopers are going to stay away from the more carb-heavy foods (everything I love most) and rely instead on some delicious fruit.

Everything’s a little better when coated in sugar-syrup, let’s face it. Image: @olympusspa_lynnwood / Instagram

If your fruit is a day or two old and you’re feeling a bit self-conscious, never fear. Arrange your fruit however you’d like and drizzle some simple syrup over the display to freshen it up and amplify that “fresh fruit” smell.

8. Rely on Overnight Food

Very little work. Very big reward. Image: @lazyfitnesschick / Instagram

No, we don’t mean delivery to your home. Prep some food the night before so come morning, you won’t have to worry. For example, you can make an individual serving of oatmeal for each guest the night before!

They’re called overnight oats, and they’re literal lifesavers. Just combine 1 cup of oats and 1 cup of milk or water and let that sit overnight. In the morning, you’ll have oats galore! We suggest these in mason jars for a little extra brunch flare and offering an array of toppings so guests can make their oatmeal perfectly lovely and unhealthy.