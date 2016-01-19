8 Incredible Raw Desserts Your Friends Will Love

You had the appetizers. You had the entree with the deliciously paired wine. And now it’s time for some sweet, and dare I say healthy, dessert. Say what?

In addition to being incredibly tasty, and made with more natural ingredients, raw desserts take very little preparation compared to traditional desserts. If no baking is involved does it even count as cooking?

Here are eight raw desserts with all-natural ingredients that deliver amazing flavors.

1. Raw Coconut Macaroons

They’re like tasty little coconut clouds. Photo: @_bananabran / Instagram

All you’ll need are 2 cups of finely shredded coconut, two and ¾ cups of coconut butter, ¾ cup of agave nectar, two tsp. of vanilla extract, and ¼ tsp of salt.

Run the shredded coconut in your food processor until completely smooth. Mix all the ingredients together and scoop out small tablespoon-sized balls of the mix and let them dry for 24 to 36 hours.

Not only do these babies taste delicious, but they’ll leave your kitchen smelling great too! If you make 18 macaroons, you’re looking at about 70 calories each.

2. Raw Gingersnap Cookies

Don’t be fooled, there is some serious (albeit natural) sugar packed into these babies. Photo: @love_healthydesserts / Instagram

You’ll need 2 cups of almond flour, 1 ½ cups of dates, ⅛ tsp of vanilla, 2 tbsps of fresh and peeled ginger, two tsp of ground cinnamon, 1 tbsp of molasses, 2 tbsps of maple syrup, 2 tbsps of coconut oil, and raw sugar.

Blend all the ingredients, except the raw sugar, together in a food processor until it forms a ginger-cinnamon ball. Let it sit in the fridge for 1 hour. After, shape it into as many little balls as you desire and garnish with the raw sugar (or use a cookie cutter as in the photo).

Refrigerate for at least a few hours to harden. You’re looking at about 550 calories for the entire batch.

3. Raw Brownie Chews

Alt name idea: choco-date balls! Photo: @unsweetened.caroline / Instagram

You’ll need ½ cup of raw almonds, ½ cup of pitted dates, 1 tbsp of cocoa, and 2 tbsps of raw honey.

Place the almonds in a food processor for 30 seconds – they should be finely chopped. Then, add the rest of the ingredients and pulse for an additional minute.

Form the dough into little balls and enjoy! If you split the dough into four balls, you’re looking at 190 calories per chew.

4. Raw Carrot Cake

Carrot cake soup might be a more appropriate name, but it still tastes divine. Photo: @fitness.hannah / Instagram

This carrot cake is by far the easiest recipe ever and as a bonus, it’s error proof! You’ll need 1 cup of gluten-free oats, 1 cup of coconut milk, one large, peeled and grated carrot, one tsp cinnamon, one tsp mixed spice, ½ tsp nutmeg, and one large and mashed banana.

Mix all the ingredients together in an airtight container, store in the fridge overnight and that is it! You’re looking at 260 calories for the entire batch.

5. Raw Chocolate Mousse

Cashews have protein so technically this is like a protein bar, right? Photo: @earthmama2four / Instagram

You’ll need 1 cup of soaked overnight raw cashews, ¼ cup of water, 3 tbsps of agave nectar, 3 tbsps of raw cacao powder, and one pinch of salt.

Blend the cashews in a blender with water until it forms a very smooth paste. Add all remaining ingredients and mix until evenly combined. Let the mousse sit in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour and enjoy! You’re looking at 1,300 calories for the entire bowl.

6. Raw Cheesecake

You won’t believe how good this can taste until it’s melting in your mouth. Photo: @maczetabvp / Instagram

You’ll need 2 cups of soaked, rinsed and drained raw cashews, 1 cup of almond meal, ¾ cup of de-pitted dates, the juice of 1 ½ lemons, ¼ cup of maple syrup, two tsp of vanilla extract, ½ cup of de-pitted cherries, and ½ cup of strawberries.

For the crust, blend the almond meal and dates together until the mixture sticks together and smush it into a pie dish. For the filling, blend the cashews, lemon juice, maple syrup, and vanilla until the mixture is silky smooth. Lay it over the crust and leave it in the freezer for at least 1 hour.

For the topping, blend the cherries and strawberries. Defrost the cheesecake in the fridge for 1 hour. Drizzle the toppings, slice and enjoy! The entire cake will be about 2,900 calories.

7. Raw Doughnuts

More like no-dough-just-nuts! Photo: @sproutandpour / Instagram

Now these will require more prep time than those above – just shy of seven hours.

For the dough, you’ll need to place 1 cup of freeze dried strawberries, ¾ cup of activated almonds, ¼ cup of activated cashews, ¼ cup of shredded coconut, ¼ cup of activated buckwheat flour, ¼ cup of flax meal, 1 tbs. of lucuma powder, and a pinch of Himalayan pink salt into a food processor. Mix until they all take the texture of fine crumbs.

Next, add 1 cup of pitted dates and one tbsp of coconut nectar and process until a dough forms. Manually shape the dough into mini doughnuts and refrigerate for 2-4 hours.

For the glaze, mix ¼ cup of coconut oil, ¼ cup of freeze dried strawberries and one tbs. of lucuma stevia in a high-speed blender until it’s smooth. Dip the doughnuts into the glaze and return them to the fridge to set for another hour.

8. Raw Snickers Bars

Try to control yourself as you wait for these to freeze. Photo: @amy_jolley / Instagram

Now this one is a special treat! As a child, if I knew that I could make my Snickers bars, I would have never stayed out of the kitchen! Due to it’s three layers and necessary chilling time in the freezer, it does require a little more attention than the others.

For the chocolate layer, you’ll need a ½ cup of finely chopped cacao butter, ⅓ cup of raw cacao powder, ¼ tsp of vanilla bean powder, a pinch of salt, and five drops of Stevia. Put all ingredients into a bowl resting in a saucepan of boiling water so they melt and then set aside.

For the cream layer, you’ll need a ⅓ cup of cashew butter, ⅓ cup of almond flour and a pinch of salt. Combine all the ingredients, roll the cream into a roll and divide into eight pieces. Make each piece in into a rectangle, but them on a baking sheet and let them sit in the freezer.

For the caramel peanut later, you’ll need ½ cup of pitted dates, ½ cups of organic, unsalted peanuts, ¼ tsp. of raw maca powder, and a tiny sprinkle of salt. Blend all the ingredients except the peanuts until they’re smooth. Once smooth, add the chopped peanuts and prepare for chocolate heaven.

Remove the cream layer from the freezer and spread the caramel-peanut mixture on each piece. Then drizzle the chocolate sauce on each. Put them into the freezer once again until they’ve hardened completely and indulge! These are fun to make and a healthier alternative to the store-bought brand.