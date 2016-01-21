8 Of The Best Mildy Appropri-ish Urban Dictionary Food Terms
Urban Dictionary has never failed to have my back (and the backs of naive parents) when I desperately needed to know the meaning of particular slang but was too embarrassed to ask. Thankfully this also applies to the world of food and food-related terms.
Here are eight of Urban Dictionary’s best definitions for food slang. While not totally appropriate, none of these are completely inappropriate either.
1. Gastronaut
Like trying the latest newly discovered cultural dish found in some soon-to-get-gentrified part of town? How about insects or offals? Well cadet, consider yourself a gastronaut.
2. Cake
Both are equally sweet as actual cake. To be more accurate and less sexist, we think this should get changed to anyone’s booty in particular. Amirite?
3. Dick Chips
Thank God these aren’t what they literally sound like. When you think of the alternatives, this is close to the best option. Poo Chips? Urine Chips? Crying On The Toilet Chips? We’ll take Dick Chips, thanks.
4. Milkshake
Kelis struck a cultural nerve with this one that still rings true today. Few things are more delicious and desirable than a milkshake, so yeah, this totally makes sense.
5. Drunchies
It’s unfair that “munchies” are reserved only for those who imbibe in marijuana (legally, we’re assuming). Nothing is more necessary after a night of (slightly more than) moderate drinking than food.
6. Hangry
Who knew ‘hangry’ had roots that trace back to 2005? A little investigation might reveal it dates back even further, but first, need that definition for “amalgam”…
7. Five Second Rule
Man, I hate when perfectly good foodstuff hits the floor. Though, I also hate when people believe this is a legitimate “rule.” There is a reason this is on Urban Dictionary and not Scientific American.
8. Eating
Not slang but still holds true. Eating is the new everything. Not to mention it breaks things down to our most primal of instincts.