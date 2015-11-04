8 Starbucks Facts That'll Blow Your Lid

Starbucks open their first store on March 30, 1971 in Seattle, Washington. With more than 22,000 stores across the globe, it’s almost impossible not to get your nonfat mocha Frappuccino with extra foam in any major city.

For ten more crazy Starbuck’s facts, grab a red eye and read on.

1. The Debate For Longest Starbucks Order Ever Rages On

I think it’s pretty clear between the two.

Could it be the “Double ristretto venti half-soy nonfat decaf organic chocolate brownie iced vanilla double-shot gingerbread Frappuccino extra hot with foam whipped cream upside down double blended one Sweet’N Low and one NutraSweet … with ice?”

Or is it a “Quad long shot grande in a venti cup half-caf double cupped no sleeve salted caramel mocha latte with 2 pumps of vanilla substitute 2 pumps of white chocolate mocha for mocha and substitute 2 pumps of hazelnut for toffee nut half whole milk and half breve with no whipped cream extra hot extra foam extra caramel drizzle extra salt add a scoop of vanilla bean powder with light ice … well stirred?”

2. The Original Logo Was NSFW

Ear muffs for your eyes! Photo (original): Martin Cathrae / Flickr

Instead of the modest, green mermaid we’ve all grown to respect and bring money offerings to, the original depiction of the Starbucks’ maiden, the exquisite Siren, did not have any coconuts, starfish, or flowing hair to obscure her breasts. While a far more accurate depiction, assuming merfolk exist, this broad caricature was hardly family friendly.

3. Kenny G Claims Responsibility For The Frappuccino

Can he handle a Frap like he handles a sax? Photo (original): Micah Sittig / Flickr

The king of adult contemporary easy-­listening music claims that he berated CEO Howard Schultz to create their version of competitor The Coffee Bean & Tea’s ice blended espresso drinks. Schultz has yet to comment on whether Starbucks had already planned to sell Frappuccinos, but in the early '90s, everyone took Kenny G very seriously …

4. Deep-­Fried Starbucks Coffee Exists

It tastes better than this looks, I promise.

Though not explicitly endorsed by the company, these deep­-fried balls of ground Starbucks coffee debuted at the San Diego Fair this summer. The Bacon-­A­-Fair booth doled out these bad boys in Starbucks coffee cups, drowning them in sugar and whipped cream.

5. Until This Year, PSLs Didn’t Contain Pumpkin. Or Spice.

Dude. Not cool. Photo: Mike Tungate / Flickr

The special delight people get from drinking their pumpkin pie is impossible without artificial flavors. Pumpkin spice lattes contain laboratory made flavors that mimic cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, and vanilla.

If you were to dump those spices in your latte, the resulting beverage would taste more like a chai tea latte. Current PSLs now contain real pumpkin and no cancerous variety of caramel, but the “spices” haven’t changed.

6. The Original Founders Of Starbucks Jumped Ship To Invest In Peet’s Coffee & Tea

They literally took their show on the road. Photo: Gary Stevens / Flickr

Three dudes got together in the '80s, inspired by Peet’s, and opened the first Starbucks. Over the next few years, they all abandoned the company, leaving newcomer Howard Schultz at the helm. You’d think the Peet’s guys would be feeling pretty good since their company sold for $1 billion in 2012. Only downside? Starbucks is now valued at just under $100 billion.

7. The Most Expensive Starbucks Drink Cost $93.58

Somebody’s going to have to pay for that thing. Photo: Wackystuff / Flickr

Business Insider’s Jacob Shamsian took the crown from Renee C. whose caramel Frappuccino clocked in at $86.55. Shamsian’s nearly two-gallon pumpkin spice Frappuccino contained 101 shots of espresso with an extra shot of basicness.

8. The Coffee Chain’s Name Comes From A Literary Classic

“We’re gonna need a bigger boat.” Oops, wrong story.

The ‘three dudes’ that founded Starbucks were two teachers and a writer. So, of course, they turned to a book – this was before grunge hit Seattle – to come up with the most dominating name in coffee. Starbuck was Captain Ahab’s first chief mate in the classic novel, Moby-Dick.