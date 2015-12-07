8 Things You Didn’t Know About Girl Scout Cookies

Anyone with functioning taste buds knows the best time of the year is when Girl Scout cookie stands start popping up. First sold at a fundraiser by the Mistletoe Troop of Oklahoma in 1917, they’ve since become a staple of American snacking.

Whether you peddled them door-to-door as a child, or you’re simply a Samoa connoisseur, here are eight things you may not know about these delicious treats.

1. There Is No Girl Scout Cookie Season

If you’re willing to travel, it’s cookie season year-round. Photo: @brynnmarie / Instagram

While they may come out at certain times in your area, when they aren’t available there, they are being peddled elsewhere. If you must know when you can get your hand on a box of Thin Mints, they offer a cookie finder by zip code on their website that tells you how many days until the next season.

There’s even an app called, “Girl Scout Cookie Finder” for iPhone and Android to help you track down your order.

2. One Girl Scout Sold More Than 100,000 Boxes Of Cookies In Her Career

Looks like somebody’s hot on her heels. Photo: @tds801 / Instagram

Known as “The Cookie Queen” Elizabeth Brinton sold 100,000 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies over her twelve year Girl Scout career from 1978 to 1990.

Living near Washington D.C., she even sold to multiple Presidents including Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, and George H.W. Bush, and until 2014 she held the single season record of more than 18,000 boxes sold.

3. The Single-Season Record For Most Boxes Sold Is 21,477

That’s way more boxes than this. Photo: @glassofwhiskey / Instagram

In 2014, an 11-year-old from Oklahoma City named Katie Francis broke Brinton’s 28-year-old record by selling 21,477 boxes of cookies in one eight-week season. For those doing the math, that is 384 boxes per day.

How did she do it? By calling Brinton and asking for advice.

4. Girl Scout Cookies Bring In At Least $700 Million Annually

Smiling, tenacious girls generating profits since 1917. Photo: @elisaduran2014 / Instagram

Every year since 1999, Girl Scout Cookies have brought in at least $700 million in sales, making them the 3rd largest cookie company in the U.S. That’s nearly 200 million boxes sold.

Three-quarters of the profits go to the local Girl Scout councils while the rest goes to the bakeries, of which there are only two – ABC Smart Cookies and Little Brownie Bakers.

5. There Was A Girl Scout Cookie Shortage During World War II

Heaven. Forbid. Photo: @kaypea9513 / Instagram

During World War II, there were shortages of the ingredients required to make Girl Scout Cookies like sugar, flour, and butter.

Rather than to stop fundraising entirely, the Girl Scouts limited buyers to 2 boxes and got innovative by selling calendars as well.

6. There Are More Than 40 Varieties Of Discontinued Girl Scout Cookies

Start hoarding now because no one is safe. Photo: @amercs28 / Instagram

There are currently a dozen cookies available by the Girl Scouts. While Samoas and Tagalongs are popular, they could go at any moment. Only Thin Mints, Trefoils, and Do-Si-Does are mandatory flavors.

Some of the better-discontinued flavors include Olé Olés (powdered sugar with pecans and coconuts), Savannahs (a PB sandwich cookie), Dulce de Leche (cookie with caramel chips), and Kookaburras (layers of wafers and caramel coated in milk chocolate).

7. There Are Plenty Of Girl Scout Cookie Options For People With Food Allergies And Aversions

Apparently they taste great, too. Photo: @wbs808 / Instagram

Don’t eat meat products of any kind? The Girl Scouts have you covered. There are five vegan Girl Scout cookies including Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties, Lemonades, Thanks-a-Lot and Mango Cremes with Nutrifusion. Are you gluten-free? You can eat the Toffee-tastic, Trios and Rah-Rah Raisin cookies. And all of their cookies are kosher.

8. Honey Boo Boo Was Banned From Selling Girl Scout Cookies

For shame, Honey Boo Boo Child. Photo: @karabbash / Instagram

The former toddler in a tiara was caught selling signed boxes of official Girl Scout Cookies to online customers. Not only are online sales not permitted by the Girl Scouts, but Honey Boo Boo is also not a Girl Scout. The organization responded by banning her from selling their cookies.