8 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Reese’s

There is no greater proof of the existence of a higher power than the magical combination of chocolate and peanut butter. None knew this better than Harry Burnett Reese, a seemingly mythical creature, who graced this Earth in 1879 and fulfilled his destiny of creating Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups the following millennium.

While we all know this chocolate and peanut butter pair is unparalleled in its simplistic perfection, there is much I bet you don’t know about this iconic confectionary company.

Let’s crack Reese’s history wide open. Image: @bakin_n_eggs / Instagram

Here are eight things you probably didn’t know about Reese’s.

1. Harry Burnett Reese’s First Attempt in the Candy Business was a Total Fail

Wow, no love for the chocolate covered raisins. Image: @in_loveandlace / Instagram

It’s hard to believe the founder of one of our national treasures ever failed at something. Reese initially tried making chocolate almonds and raisins with no success. The company went under, causing him to take a position within the shipping department at Hershey. Harsh.

2. Reese’s Second (and Wildly More Successful) Shot at the Candy Business Began in His Basement

Perhaps they looked a little something like this? Image: @fmajeed / Instagram

Reese continued to pursue success in the candy business inspired by Milton Hershey. His flagship candy was the “Lizzie Bar”, named after his daughter and comprised of coconut and caramel covered in chocolate. That sounds amazing. Why aren’t they still making this?

3. You Can Purchase Half-Pound Reese’s Cups

It’s so right it almost feels wrong. Image: @momma_freakz / Instagram

Take a deep breath, chocolate addicts. This is not a drill. One-pound Reese’s packages exist, each containing two half-pound cups roughly the size of an apple. Their website makes a point of advising Reese’s lovers to share these glorious treats. I, on the other hand, say go for it.

4. E.T. Was Supposed to be Eating M&Ms, Not Reese’s Pieces

M&M’s loss is Reese’s gain. Image: Universal Pictures

The moment when everyone’s favorite extraterrestrial began munching on Reese’s Pieces is what drove the M&M competitor to instant fame.

However, turns out if Steven Spielberg had gotten his way, this wouldn’t have been the case. The famous director originally wanted E.T. to eat M&Ms, but the company turned him down.

5. Japan Had to Wait 90 Years to Purchase Reese’s Cups

Can you EVEN IMAGINE?! Image: @boogiebougon / Instagram

For quite a long time, the only places you could buy the candy if you found yourself in Japan were American Army Bases.

Luckily, Wal-Mart in Japan began stocking them and the nation was able to share in this chocolaty pleasure. But apparently Japanese Reese’s are missing a preservative not allowed in the country that exists in American Reese’s.

6. Peanut Butter Cups Used to Only Cost One Penny

Think of all the peanut butter cups you could afford! Image: J E Theriot / Flickr

If this were still the case, they’d be very dangerous. Upon their introduction to the candy-craving masses, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups were called “penny cups”, as that was the going price. It was around this time the sweet treat was becoming wildly popular.

7. The Largest Peanut Butter Cup in the World Weighed 444 Pounds

Yes, and they built it in a kiddie pool. Image: NBC News

In Los Angeles this past year, a candy company set out to break the world record for the largest peanut butter cup. The previous record holder had made a 230-pound cup in a Vermont chocolate shop. Nearly doubling the record-breaking size, the new 444-pound beauty was so large they used a kiddie swimming pool as a wrapper.

8. There Are Some People Who Fear All Things Reese’s

Then this thing must be REALLY terrifying. Image: @datpeanutbutterlife / Instagram)

Arachibutyrophobia is a disorder that drives people to have an intense fear of peanut butter getting stuck to the roof of their mouths. With the sweet stickiness of chocolate and peanut butter, sufferers of this condition don’t want anything to do with the candy.