8 Unusual Uses For Peanut Butter

Whether you’re delicately eating every ant on the log or devouring it straight from the jar, peanut butter is likely a huge part of your life. From snacks and sandwiches to sauces, it’s proven its worth as a household staple. Little did you know, there are so many more reasons to stock up on peanut butter.

1. Leather Cleaner

Wax on, wax off, eat, repeat. Photos (original): Pixtabay

Rubbing a glob of peanut butter over your leather goods might not seem like a good idea, but it can save you a bundle on leather cleaning solutions. Just apply in a circular motion and buff away with a clean cloth.

2. Pest Bait

Watch out, little mousies! Photo: Pixtabay

Even the creepy-crawlies of the world can’t get enough of peanut butter. Lure mice and bugs to traps with a spoonful or simply get their tiny legs stuck in the delectable condiment near entrances and cracks in walls.

3. Ice Cream Cone Preserver

We said it wouldn’t drip out the bottom—we are not responsible for the mess you make from the top! Photo: Pixtabay

A primary scoop of peanut butter in an ice cream cone will prevent the ice cream from dripping through the bottom. Ice cream-covered hands might sound adorable in theory, but are extremely sticky in practice.This way, the bottom of your cone is a smooth, peanut buttery surprise instead of a soggy mess.

4. Butter Substitute

Can’t believe it’s not butter? That’s because it’s not. Photo: Joel Kramer / Flickr

Sure, you might be familiar with peanut butter’s spreadable qualities, but it can also replace butter in any recipe. Transform your baked goods or create nutty sauces simply by combining a 50/50 mix of peanut butter and oil for the required butter amount.

5. Deodorize Your Home

We said your home not your armpits. Use as personal deodorant at your own risk. Photo: @kryskleb / Instagram

A fish fry can be a healthy, yet decadent way to get some omega-3 into your diet, but it tends to leave your home smelling like a fish market. A spoonful or two of peanut butter in the frying pan should transform the odor in a few minutes.

6. Shaving Cream

“I’m ready to trim these whiskers, human!” Photo: @adventures_of_indy / Instagram

Hot date, but no shaving cream? You could subject your skin to conditioner or soap, but your pantry is far more equipped to help you in your hour of need, and the oils are great for your skin.

7. Dispensing Medication

A spoonful of PEANUT BUTTER helps the medicine go down, for real. Photo: Pixtabay

If you have a stubborn pet, child or are a soap opera character hell-bent on getting whatever they want, you might want to use peanut butter to administer the medicine secretly.

8. Lubricant

It’s going to take a whole lot of peanut butter to fix this guy up. Photo: Pixtabay

No, not that kind of lubricant. Peanut butter is a miracle worker when it comes to breathing some new life into rusty mechanical parts. On your personal parts, however, well…just don’t try it, unless you are shaving.