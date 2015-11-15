9 Foods To Keep Your Skin Shimmering Through Winter

“Give your skin that freshly airbrushed look!”

Fall is in full effect and winter is just around the corner. The weather has cooled and the air is dry. As cute as rosy cheeks or tossing on a scarf may be, the cold weather takes a toll on your skin.

Sure moisturizers and lip balms help aid cracking skin or chapped lips, but there are things you can consume to aid your largest organ from the inside out.

Here are nine foods packing skin-protecting nutrients. Nutrients and fatty acids help to smooth out, tighten up and generally make your face glow during these hard-worn months.

1. Pomegranates

They’re like little beads of awesome.

Pomegranates aren’t just in season, they’re also great for your skin. It starts with vitamin C that helps create collagen while an antioxidant known as ellagic acid reduces collagen breakdown and helps prevent skin damage from the sun.

2. Avocado

Looks as creamy as you want your skin to feel.

There are a number of ingredients that are essential to healthy skin and avocados have a bunch of them – vitamin C aids collagen creation to improve your skin’s elasticity, vitamin E to prevent damage from free radicals and oleic acid, a type of monounsaturated fat that hydrates your skin and reduces redness.

3. Green Tea

A magical, beautiful beverage in all its many forms.

Green tea is packed with antioxidants. Antioxidants kill free radicals which are charged particles of oxygen that can damage your skin through oxidation.

EGCG is a polyphenol that keeps your complexion looking good by boosting blood flow while working to make your skin smooth and elastic.

4. Olive Oil

Killing free radicals one dipped slice of bread at a time.

When the majority of fat from olive oil is monounsaturated you know it’s great for moisturizing your skin. It’s also packed with polyphenols, an antioxidant that kills free radicals.

5. Oatmeal

Good for you if you eat it, good for you if you slather it all over your body. Double win. Photo: Rachel Hathaway / Flickr

While oatmeal is great for use externally, eating it also has its benefits. Oatmeal is full of nutrients like B vitamins and selenium which aid skin health, along with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

6. Carrots

Ain’t no sun gettin’ through all that vitamin A.

Sure you can get vitamin A from elsewhere, but carrots come packed with beta carotene which your body converts to vitamin A that can help repair damaged tissue and protect against the sun’s UV rays. The carotenoids will also help give your face a warm complexion.

7. Salmon

Breaking out? Get on that sushi diet!

Fish rich in DHA, an omega-3 found in salmon and mackerel have an anti-inflammatory property that helps keep acne in check. They also contain a mineral known as selenium which protects cells from damage and slows signs of aging.

8. Walnuts

And if you crack 'em yourself, it counts as exercise!

If you haven’t figured it out by now, omega-3 fatty acids are great for your skin, and walnuts are the only nuts with a fair amount of them. The omega-3s found in walnuts will help keep your skin moisturized while reducing skin inflammation.

9. Water

Are you hearing that celestial “ahhhh” music, too?

While it doesn’t pack any vitamins, antioxidants or fatty acids, a hydrated face is more likely to appear smooth, full and have less wrinkles.