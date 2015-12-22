9 Hot Chocolates You Didn't Know You Should Love

Christmas lights and ugly sweaters may get all the attention this winter, but hot chocolate is still one of our favorite winter treats! You’ll be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn’t love that classic cocoa taste, but here’s a list of nine more flavors you may not know you already love.

1. Spicy Mexican

Compliment that shiz with a churro and you’re nailing it. Photo: @calabashtea / Instagram

You heard that right: spicy hot chocolate! A little chile powder blended with cocoa will pack an unforgettable punch. There’s no better way to take it to the next level than to kick up the heat. This hot chocolate will have you saying ‘Ole’ in no time!

2. Vegan

It looks like chocolate… it tastes like chocolate—oh, right, because it is chocolate (without the dairy milk). Photo: @carina.alicia / Instagram

How could we deny anyone the sweet satisfaction of liquid chocolate this winter!? Whether you go the almond milk route or creamy cashew, both deliver a rich creaminess that blends perfectly with semisweet or bittersweet chocolate. Bonus: there are loads of dairy-free whipped creams out there to accompany your animal-friendly beverage.

3. Mint Chocolate Chip

It’s hot chocolate that freshens your breath! Photo: @anned0201 / Instagram

The classic ice cream flavor makes it’s way to the top of our list this season. It’s like the after-dinner mint meets dessert meets the afternoon pick-me-up all at once. That minty green chocolate combo is simply irresistible. We wouldn’t blame you for melting a few Andes candies into a cup or three to recreate this treat at home. Shaving some chocolate on top adds a nice touch, too!

4. Pumpkin Spice

For those who just can’t let go of fall. Photo: @prettyplainjanes / Instagram

It’s probable that you’ve had one too many #PSLs this fall, but we’re not judging. Pumpkin Spice gets kicked up about five notches once it’s mixed with some sweet, dark chocolate. So we’ve decided to extend the fall and encourage you to sip those #PSLs in hot chocolate form all winter long!

5. Gingerbread

These human-shaped dipping sticks make the perfect hot cocoa companions. Photo: @hungry_birds / Instagram

Crack off a little piece of that gingerbread house and slip it into your hot cocoa this year. Nobody’s going to miss that chunk of chimney once they taste that sweet and spicy blend of chocolate and ginger-dough you’ve concocted. Gingerbread cookies make just about anything better. No matter what you’re celebrating this season, there is always more room for gingerbread!

6. Chai Spice

Hipster points for using a mason-mug like this one! Photo: @kayleesmith / Instagram

If you’re dreaming of something a little more exotic than sugar plum fairies this year, try dropping a little chai into your hot chocolate. The spices and aroma will have you drifting away to warmer climates. That friend of yours who refuses to wake up without caffeine will sure appreciate the boost this winter. Who are we kidding—we’ll take one, too!

7. Salted Caramel

It might push you into a food coma, but it’ll be worth it. Photo: @peace_luv_n_hugs_ww / Instagram

Sweet and salty is one trend we’ll never get tired of! Might as well promote this flavor combo to the ‘classics’ category. A drizzle of caramel and a sprinkle of salt bring to life all that chocolatey richness. It’s the perfect compliment to both dark and milk chocolate. Also this goes great with dessert, just saying.

8. Peanut Butter

HOLY MOTHER OF CHOCOLATE. Photo: @2spoons2cities / Instagram

Calling all peanut butter lovers! Yes, peanut butter hot chocolate is a thing—and it just might be our favorite. Those chocolate peanut butter balls your aunt always makes during the holidays? They’ve basically melted and evolved into something far, far more powerful. Just stir a spoonful of peanut butter (or some peanut butter cups) into your hot chocolate and voila! A delicious holiday treat!

9. Coconut

Winter meets the beach (in your belly). Photo: @dignatoledophotography / Instagram

This hot chocolate is for whoever wants to escape winter climates and head for the tropics! Coconut milk is as rich as regular milk and has plenty of sweetness all on its own. If you’re craving some beach time this winter, this is your one-way ticket to paradise island! We recommend adding a dash of coconut flakes with the whipped cream for a little something extra!