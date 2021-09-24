9 Kitchen Essentials Every Home Cook Needs This Winter

By the Tastemade Team

Winter is almost upon us, and with the creeping chill and cooler temperatures come another important shift: How we cook! These innovative kitchen tools are sure to become your new everyday essentials this winter as you whip up cozy casseroles, sip on velvety Cabernet and sink into the cozy festive vibes. With the winter season right around the corner there’s no better time to stock up on contemporary, Tastemade & Food52 approved kitchen utensils that will save you time, space, and make your life a whole lot easier.

1. Smithey Cast Iron Skillet

Smithey’s Cast Iron Skillet boasts an incredibly smooth cooking surface that’s hefty enough to sear your favorite cut of meat, while remaining easy to yield due to its lightweight design and ergonomic handle. It can be hard to find time for everything with a swamped holiday schedule, especially for daunting tasks like dishes. This skillet’s smooth surface not only makes it a joy to cook with, but also a breeze to clean, so you can focus on the important things — like getting dinner on the table.

Smithey Ironware $80-300

2. Üllo Wine Purifier

What better way to “wine-down” from a busy day than indulging in one of your favorite wines in its most natural state? This inventive wine purifier filters any remaining sulfates and sediments from your reds and whites so you can experience that fresh vineyard taste from the comfort of your living room — crackling fire and cozy blanket recommended.

Üllo Wine Purifier $25-90

3. Soma Brew Bottle

Calling all fellow coffee addicts! This eco-friendly, double-walled glass brew bottle might just become your new best friend this season. Whether you prefer your coffee hot or cold, the Soma Brew Bottle allows you to securely carry your precious coffee almost anywhere. It’s time to skip the line at the coffee shop and put that caffeine energy to use even sooner.

Soma Brew Bottle $40

4. Staub Cocotte

With hectic schedules and crisp winter weather right around the corner, it’s about time to break out the comfort food! Staub’s signature French oven is a time-tested kitchen essential perfect for making soups, stews, casseroles and more. There’s a reason this timeless design has long been coveted by some of the world’s most famous chefs.

Food52 x Staub Round Cocotte $310-420

5. GIR Silicone Spoonula

GIR’s Silicone Spoonula can be used for just about anything in the kitchen, making it a must for winter entertaining or simple weeknight dinners. From scraping out the bottoms of pots and pans with its flexible edge, or just serving up a tasty pumpkin pie, the Spoonula has you covered.

Silicone Spoonula (Set of 3) $32

6. Miyabi Knife

After you complete your first meal prep with a Miyabi Knife, you won’t be surprised to learn that these blades are produced in the same Japanese city that’s famed for making Samurai swords. The knives are characterized by a polished reflective shine and ice-hardened blades made from fine Carbide steel.

Miyabi Evolution Knife Collection $100-530

7. Epicurean Matte Black Cutting Board Stand Set

A solid surface is essential when preparing your winter-flavored ingredients for some heartwarming comfort food, especially when you’re using a sharp knife! The Epicurean Matte Black Cutting Board Stand Set comes with three natural wood-crafted boards that will optimize your meal prepping capabilities, no matter how big or small the job.

Matte Black Cutting Board Stand Set $86

8. Five Two Over-The-Sink Drying Rack

This compact drying rack by cooking and home brand, Food52, rolls out and fits firmly over your sink in a sleek manner that doesn’t take up too much space. The silicone-coated stainless steel evokes a minimalist aesthetic, yet is durable enough to support your heaviest dishware. With its built-in utensil caddy, the drying rack is designed to boost air-flow, so whether it’s dishes or seasonal produce you’re drying (hello, pumpkins!), this piece will save you time and space.

Five Two Over-the-Sink Drying Rack $45

9. FLÎKR Fire Personal Concrete Fireplace

There’s something magical about the ambiance of a fireplace, especially when enjoyed throughout the winter months. Although small in size, The FLÎKR Fire Personal Concrete Fireplace provides a big solution for keeping cozy. This personal concrete fireplace is an instant vibe starter that will warm up your space in seconds.

FLÎKR Personal Fireplace $95