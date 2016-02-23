9 Mouth-Watering Uses for Tortillas

What’s the first thing you think of when you hear the word ‘tortillas?’ Let me guess: tacos? Burritos? Chips? Well, if you’re getting a little tired of adhering so strictly to the taco cleanse, you might want to consider what other wondrous things a tortilla can do.

And, oh, there are many.

Here are nine drool-worthy ways you can utilize that sad stack of tortillas in your pantry.

1. Cannoli Chimichangas

This looks involved—but worth it. Photo: @yummytreats22 / Instagram

A cannoli… made with a tortilla? Yep. These cannoli chimichangas could be the backbone of a peace treaty between Italian and Latin nations, if ever necessary. A deep-fried tortilla coated in cocoa sugar and stuffed with decadent ricotta cheese and melted chocolate morsels? Yes, please!

2. Vegetarian Tortilla Pie

Who needs meat when you’ve got this monstrosity?! Photo: @ismhoogenboom / Instagram

This four-layer tortilla pie is kind of like a casserole or lasagna, but with a Mexican flare. And bonus points: it’s vegetarian! Though, to be fair, meat lovers would want to get in on this action, too. To make it you just have to pile on some beans, corn, rice, and loads of cheese between layers of crispy, cooked tortillas.

3. Pulled Pork Wrap

A good ole’ fashion wrap with an Americana flare. Photo: @megshum / Instagram

Who says tortillas were meant only for Mexican cuisine? This sweet and flavorful wrap features a dish from the American South – pulled pork. Toss your roast into a slow cooker, smother it in BBQ sauce, and wait until it becomes tender and falls apart. Once the pork is effectively, uh, pulled, combine the savory meat with some sweet coleslaw and wrap it all up in a tortilla to pull it all together.

4. Chipotle Chilaquiles

Breakfast tortillas are the best kind of tortillas. Photo: @barbutonyc / Instagram

We all know tortillas make for some bomb breakfast fixings (burritos, anyone?), but did you know tortilla chips come in handy for breakfast, too? Chipotle Chilaquiles are made with old tortilla chips, onions, eggs, and whatever else you love more than life itself – all for the sake of a quick, delicious, and surprisingly fancy looking breakfast.

5. Salsa in Tortilla Cups

Tasty AND useful. Photo: @molly5643 / Instagram

What could make salsa better? Serving it in baked tortilla cups, of course! Tortilla cup molds are available online, which make it very easy to make your very own tortilla cups. From there you can fill those bad boys with anything from spinach and artichoke dip to salsa to—well, anything, really.

6. Tortilla Pizza

Because who has time to knead dough? Photo: @carolinewilken / Instagram

Into thin crust pizza? Why not try making it at home with a tortilla crust! Top your tortillas with whatever toppings your heart desires and bake them for 10-15 minutes in a 400-degree oven. When it comes out, you’ll have a homemade, thin-crust pizza without having to go through the process of purchasing dough.

7. Shrimp and Avocado Sushi Rolls

They’re kind of good at soaking up that soy sauce you love so much. Photo: @tdintino75 / Instagram

If it’s sushi you crave, there’s no need to run out and buy seaweed. Weirdly enough, tortillas make for a wonderful seaweed substitute! Just take strips of tortilla and wrap your rice, avocado, and chopped-up shrimp inside. If this doesn’t prove how versatile the tortillas are, I don’t know what will.

8. Tortilla Soup

I mean, it isn’t exactly ‘tortilla’ soup without tortillas. Photo: @representartco / Instagram

For these chilly winter months, soup is a go-to. If you like something with a bit of a kick, tortilla soup is for you. It’s like the best part of a taco floating atop a warm, cheesy soup. This dish is tied together by crunchy strips of tortilla and is the perfect cure for the winter blues.

9. Dessert Nachos

YES. This. Photo: @nachosrhealthy / Instagram

Traditional nachos are #blessed, obviously, but have you ever thought about what would happen when you give them a sweet twist? Cut up your tortilla, bake it into chips, then douse those crispy morsels in sliced strawberries, whipped cream, and chocolate sauce. [Pause for a brain explosion.] I mean really – is there anything the tortilla can’t do?