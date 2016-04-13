9 Super Simple Candy Bars You Never Have To Buy Again

No matter your age, candy bars never fail as reminders of fond childhood memories. What’s better is that there are tons of copycat recipes out there for you to try at home.

Making candy bars is easier than you think. All you need is a saucepan, pan, candy thermometer, and a dream (okay, we’re generalizing a bit – ingredients may be useful too).

Best of all, you can make them with simple, clean ingredients (no additives or preservatives!) that won’t get you feeling too guilty. So, here is a sweet reminder of just how simple these candy bars are to make.

1. Twix

Where has THIS been all my life? Image: @frenchzest / Instagram

The best thing about Twix, besides two coming in a pack, is that they are essentially shortbread cookies with caramel and chocolate. So why not make them as such?

Try graham crackers because they break evenly. For the caramel, add a little milk to thicken it. Pour caramel on the graham cracker, dip it in chocolate and throw it in the fridge to cool.

2. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup

Can you even believe these are homemade?! Image: @monsanbia / Instagram

Technically not a bar, this peanut butter cup is easy to whip up with simple ingredients at home! Beyond a muffin tin with cups and melted chocolate, you’ll just need peanut butter, confectioner’s sugar and a little salt. Pour some melted chocolate in a muffin tin, add a spoonful of the PB mix, top again with chocolate, and let them cool in the fridge. Easy.

3. Heath Bar

Once cooled, pile into a mountain and eat! Image: @jonotoh / Instagram

For all the toffee lovers this is the one! Toffee is the perfect melding of granulated sugar, corn syrup, and butter. Heat the mixture, and spread it in a pan to cool. Cut these suckers up, dip them in melted chocolate and let them cool again.

4. PayDay

I imagine this tastes even MORE peanut-buttery than the original! Image: @greytimberwolf_crafts / Instagram

Give us all the peanut butter! Crunchy and smooth, this candy bar is one we can’t put down. You can pull together a homemade version with salty peanuts, creamy peanut butter, sweetened condensed milk, butter, and marshmallows!

5. Butterfinger

There’s candy corn in there?! Image: Lauren Manning / Flickr

Surprisingly, all you need are three simple ingredients to achieve that flaky, buttery center. The secret is none other than candy corn! That’s right, candy corn. Combine melted candy corn with creamy peanut butter in a three to one ratio. Once cooled, dip in peanut butter and don’t let anyone lay a finger on it.

6. Nestle Crunch

It’s dangerous that I know I can make this at home. Image: @thebrowneyedbaker / Instagram

Possibly the easiest homemade candy bar! It only needs two ingredients: puffed rice and chocolate. Melt the chocolate, add the puffed rice, stir, and refrigerate. Make them in ice cube trays for easy, bite-sized pieces!

7. Three Musketeers

Yes, it is as good as it sounds. Image: @ganache0607 / Instagram

Did we mention we love nougat around here? Okay, good, because this list wouldn’t be complete without Three Musketeers! Once you nail down the nougat, which is a complicated and ingredient-heavy process that requires butter, granulated sugar, evaporated milk, peanut butter, marshmallow cream and vanilla extract, you should be golden.

8. Kit Kat

You can even go to town with the style of the chocolate. Image: @blessedbybaking / Instagram

Yes, if you want, you can go through the process of making the wafer center of these crispy treats yourself, OR you can simply buy vanilla wafers, toss them in melted chocolate and still be able to pass these off as homemade to your friends. We’ll let you decide.

9. Snickers

Possibly even better than the original. Image: @nutritionista_renee / Instagram

It’s best to think of Snickers as next-level candy bar making because first you need to make the nougat. Once you perfect that (see: Three Musketeers), you’ll need caramel, peanuts, and chocolate to truly feed your hunger. It may be more intensive, but absolutely worth it.