9 Unexpected Ways To Use Avocados Like Never Before

Whether you’re conquering a big bowl of guacamole or tossing a few slices on top of your morning omelet, you already know how avocado automatically elevates whatever you’re eating. Avocados are one of nature’s most incredible creations, and if you ever meet someone who feels otherwise, be prepared to share this article with them.

While the applications mentioned above are well within the comfort zone of most, for those who may fear avocados’ creamy goodness there are tons of other things you can make with this magical fruit.

Here are nine of the coolest avocado dishes that might just make a convert out of anyone.

1. Chocolate Mousse Brownies

WHERE’S THE AVOCADO?! Image: @get.inspired.everyday / Instagram

You probably wouldn’t imagine avocado being part of chocolate mousse brownies. But it’s important to know that the silkiness of this dessert is all thanks to the avocado.

The healthy fats found in avocados work wonders when it comes to achieving the proper texture in creamy desserts. If you’re worried about the flavor coming through, don’t – the cocoa powder masks it all, leaving the richness of avocado, minus the flavor.

2. Avocado Truffles

Hide these from your chocoholic friend. Image: @ne.rafiki / Instagram

Truffles are super tasty desserts, but they can be way overpriced, especially if you’re buying them at a “chocolatier” or some other sort of confectionary. Those places probably wouldn’t want us telling you this, but you can make chocolate truffles for a lot less money. All you need is an avocado and a bag of chocolate chips.

Simply microwave the chips until they’re melted, mix with your mashed avocado, and chill for a couple of hours. You’ll have chewy, chocolatey bites of goodness you can roll in cocoa powder, top with coconut, or even dip into more melted chocolate. All you had to buy was a bag of chocolate chips and an avocado. Take that.

3. Avtella (Avocado Nutella)

Oh, now we’re bringing hazelnuts into the mix? God help me. Image: @hapfreed / Instagram

Guys, we have some exciting news to share. Avocado Nutella exists, and it’s called Avtella. It’s super easy to make, delicious, and even healthy enough to eat for breakfast. No, this is not a drill. All you need is a food processor, cocoa powder, avocado, a bit of sweetener, and some hazelnuts.

Also known as Notella, this spread is God’s gift to man and we might be putting it on everything from now on. We love guilt-free things like this.

4. Avocado Popsicles

This looks suspiciously delicious. Image: @ex_kids81 / Instagram

Folks, summertime is fast approaching, which means it’s time to break out the recipes for frozen treats. Ice cream can be a little scary even if you possess an ice cream maker, so let’s stick to the simple stuff, like these avocado popsicles. All you need is avocado, whatever type of milk you’d like, and your sweetener of preference.

Think of these as one of those art projects you did in elementary school but way more delicious. Oh, and we highly encourage you to use whatever toppings you like. Don’t just stop at chocolate.

5. Avocado Brownies

You’ve already tackled truffles—you might as well make brownies, too. Image: @psstblog / Instagram

Have we made it obvious enough that we’re obsessed with chocolate? In the spirit of honesty, we must say these avocado brownies are making us weak in the knees. They just look so divine we can’t help it.

While there are tons of avocado brownie recipes out there, here is the simple takeaway – avocados are nature’s replacement for butter. Both are fatty and creamy with a flavor that blends into whatever you decide to create with it. Now go forth and make brownies.

6. Avocado Cream Cheese Cake

Yes, it’s green, but it’s also very cheesy. Image: @gold_isst_gruen / Instagram

All right, we need this avocado cream cheese cake in our lives right now. It’s a matter of life or death. Just kidding, but we drooled all over our keyboard just thinking about it, which means it’s pretty important.

In this case, the avocado not only adds a creaminess in addition to the cream cheese and heavy cream found in the recipe but also a pretty, pastel green color accentuated by the lime and mint garnish.

7. Avocado Pancakes

Texture you love without all the added sugar. Image: @claraj_j / Instagram

We can get down with some fried eggs and bacon for breakfast, but sometimes you need something a little on the sweeter side. These pancakes are the perfect breakfast option if you’re ever waking up wanting some confection.

While these don’t require much sugar, they still come out just sweet enough. And with a few other ingredients like eggs, milk, baking powder, and flour, you too can indulge in some morning pancakes while stocking up on healthy fats and omega-3s.

8. Avocado Deviled Eggs

Now this is a deviled egg I can get behind. Image: @mytexaskitchen / Instagram

Even if you’re a fan, one must admit mayonnaise can seem a little sketchy at times. There’s just something about the smell and consistency that make you wonder how such a concoction got created in the first place.

If you’ve ever been to the condiment aisle in Costco and freaked out upon seeing the gallon jar of mayo, you’re not alone. Because we’re not the biggest fans of the stuff, we’re pretty pumped about the fact that these deviled eggs use avocado as an alternative to mayonnaise.

9. Avocado Pasta

Wuuut. Image: @sebastianscreation / Instagram

Pasta can be a sad affair for people who can’t consume dairy. Many pasta sauces have secret dairy products hidden away and several restaurants habitually top their pasta dishes with Parmesan, burrata, or any of the thousands of cheeses that exist. Let’s not even talk about alfredo sauce. RIP.

Fret not, your friend the avocado is here to solve all of your dairy-free pasta woes. All you have to do is combine avocado, lemon juice, garlic, and a tiny bit of olive oil in your food processor, and you’ll have a silky, alfredo-like sauce in seconds.