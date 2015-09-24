A Burger Designed to Change Donald Trump's Point of View, And How To Make It Yourself

Any chance he gets, Donald Trump, the outspoken presidential candidate for the Republican Party, has voiced his opinion on immigration, and Mexicans in particular. He wants to throw a wall on the border and have Mexico pay for it. He wants to send predator drones to patrol the borders, and he wants to limit immigration altogether.

Since this guy has such problem with our Southern neighbors, we decided to create a burger that will hopefully change Trump’s opinion of Mexico. Because if anything will open someone’s mind to new thoughts, cultures and experiences, it’s food.

Introducing:

The Donald Trump Burger

RECIPE:

Mexican Torta Roll

1 pound ground beef

2 ounces of chorizo

3 ounces of Oaxacan cheese

2 ounces of al pastor

1 carrot and 1 cucumber (cut into shoestrings)

1 slice of American cheese

1 Tbsp of mayonnaise

In a bowl, mix the pork chorizo, al pastor, and Oaxacan cheese. Each component is from various parts of Mexico. The pork chorizo (not to be confused with Spanish chorizo) is most common in the North, while Central Mexico specializes in al pastor, and the Oaxacan cheese hail from the southern part of the country.

Divide your ground beef in half and roll each into a ball. Flatten each ball and indent a small pouch in the middle. Add the meat and cheese mixture into the center of one beef patty and cover with the other. Gently pinch the edges together, so the stuffing is completely sealed.

Grill the burger for a few minutes on each side until the center is firm. When finishing the final side, place the cheese on top of the patty and let it melt.

Set the patty aside to rest and cut the torta roll in half.

Spread a layer of mayonnaise on the bottom half of your bun. Gently add the stuffed burger patty to the bottom half. Top the burgers with your shoestring veggies. Like Trump’s hair, the messier, the better.

Finally, add the second half to your torta to round out the burger. Doesn’t the dusty brown color of the torta look like The Donald’s misshapen hair?

This burger is rich in flavor, outspoken in style, and if done correctly, will take up a lot of real estate on your plate. While we can debate whether in fact it would change Trump’s point of view on anything, there’s no debating this: it’s one delicious burger that we hope you’ll make at home. Enjoy!