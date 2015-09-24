A Dark & Stormy Hurricane Cocktail

As of this writing, the Pacific Ocean is experiencing an exceptional number of tropical storms and their ilk. At one point, satellite radar even displayed three full blown storms charging westward with another developing. More evidence of climate change or the ever growing threat of El Nino? Sure. But, it’s also an excellent excuse for a cocktail.

The Pacific Ocean, in calmer times. Photo: Tony Webster / Flickr

No, it’s not because I’m writing from a tiny dingy in the Pacific awaiting my untimely demise and aim to go out blitzed. It’s because if hurricanes are one thing, it’s dark and stormy, which is coincidentally the name of two excellent rum drinks. If they exist together naturally than dammit, they can exist together in my glass.

It’s yummy to boot. Photo: Mad City Bastard / Flickr

The drinks share a few common attributes. Both are made with rum, some source of sugar, and both get served on the rocks. While a D&S is served in a highball, the Hurricane has its very own glass.

For this exercise you’ll need:

2 ounces ginger beer (preferably something extra dry)

1-ounce light rum

1-ounce dark rum

½ ounce lemon juice

½ ounce simple syrup

2 dashes of Angostura bitters

Ice

Since the hurricane glass looks more “tropical,” let’s use that.

Specific glass types may vary, but you get the idea. Photo: courtesy of logobarproducts.com

In a glass filled with ice add the lemon juice, simple syrup and bitters.

Next pour in the light rum and ginger beer. Mix.

Finally, pour in the dark rum and garnish with a lemon (optional).

What you should get is something sweet and sour with a kick of spice that’s perfect for weathering any storm.